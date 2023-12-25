🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As the holiday season approaches, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds everyone who knows a veteran to reach out and let that person know someone cares about them.

The holiday season can be exceptionally stressful for some veterans dealing with military-related mental health challenges such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) or a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

Military veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than Americans who never served in the military. For female veterans, the risk factor is 2.2 times more likely.

“Taking the time to reach out to a veteran can not only make their day but it could save their life,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “A Caring Message might seem like a small gesture, but it will have a positive impact. Anyone with a connection to a veteran can send a Caring Message, including family members, friends, advocates and health care providers.”

A caring message can take the form of a holiday card, letter, text, email, phone call, or any communication.

Schindler said that current service members and their families should be thought about, too, and that it is important to send Caring Messages year-round, not just during the holidays.

Pennsylvania serves more than 700,000 veterans, the fourth largest veteran population in the country. It is one of 54 states and territories taking part in the Pennsylvania Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among our Service Members, Veterans and their Families.

The Pennsylvania Governor’s Challenge team works with sister agencies and departments, several educational institutions, and a broad group of not-for-profit and faith-based organizations to develop and implement statewide and regional suicide prevention best practices.

Another resource available to veterans facing challenging times is DMVA’s PA VETConnect, an outreach program that enables the DMVA to concentrate services from within communities where our veterans live. This initiative allows the DMVA to utilize community-based providers to fill gaps in services for homelessness, employment, mental health, addiction and more. Click here for more information: www.dmva.pa.gov/vetconnect.

If you are a veteran in crisis — or you are concerned about one — free, confidential support is available 24/7. Call the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and then pressing 1, send a text message to 838255, or chat online.

To learn more about the DMVA, visit us online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.

Rep. Meuser c0-sponsors legislation

to target the financing of terrorism

U.S. rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored H.R. 6589 — the Prevent the Financing of Terrorism Through the Drug Trade Act — a bill requiring a report on terrorist financing in the Americas.

The Prevent the Financing of Terrorism Through the Drug Trade Act mandates that, within 180 days, the Secretary of the Treasury must submit a comprehensive report to Congress. This report will detail the sources and extent of terrorist financing conducted by Hamas and Hezbollah in Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean.

Additionally, H.R. 6589 requires the inclusion of Hamas as a primary threat in the Treasury’s National Terrorist Financing Risk Assessment report. This addition provides critical supplementary data concerning the activities and risks associated with the Hamas terrorist group to better target, isolate, and sanction their financing.

“Safeguarding America’s national security is one of my and Republicans’ top priorities,” Meuser said. “In the aftermath of reprehensible terrorist attacks orchestrated by Hamas, identifying the extent of their illicit activities in countries bordering the United States is necessary for truly effective sanctions. This legislation would reveal the full scope of Hamas’ financing in Mexico, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. As the threat from adversaries grows, I will continue to support similar legislation aimed at bolstering security at our southern border, strengthening our national security capabilities, and ensuring the safety of the American public.”

H.R. 6589 was referred to the Financial Services Committee and Foreign Affairs Committee for further consideration. Meuser is a member of the Financial Services Committee and was previously a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Gov. Shapiro signs bill allowing seniors to

maintain access to prescription medications

Gov. Josh Shapiro this week signed into law a bill that allows 20,000 Pennsylvania seniors to maintain their prescription medication benefits despite disqualifying increases in their overall income due to Social Security cost-of-living adjustments (COLA).

Specifically, Senate Bill 607 renews the cost-of-living moratorium for the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) program and the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly Needs Enhancement Tier (PACENET) through 2025.

The bill, sponsored by Senators Judy Ward and Maria Collett — the Republican and Democratic chairs respectively of the Senate Aging & Youth Committee — was a Pennsylvania Department of Aging legislative priority for the 2023-24 legislative session.

“The benefit of this new law will allow enrollees to keep money in their pocket,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “I encourage every eligible older Pennsylvanian to take advantage of this unique lifesaving program.”

PACE and PACENET currently serve more than 250,000 older Pennsylvanians.

The PACE program, funded with revenue from the Pennsylvania Lottery, began July 1, 1984 to provide comprehensive reimbursement coverage for prescription medications to qualified older Pennsylvanians. The program serves older Pennsylvanians 65 years of age and older, many of whom require multiple medications for several chronic conditions. This year, the program commemorated its 40th anniversary.

PennDOT highlights road and

bridge projects in NEPA in 2023

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 4 Executive Richard N. Roman, P.E., this week discussed statewide transportation progress and highlighted this year’s active and completed projects in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

“We are excited for the opportunity to highlight some of the important transportation projects we have completed in 2023 and those that will continue into next year,” Roman said. “These projects reflect our ongoing dedication to build, maintain, and enhance major and secondary corridors that allow travelers to safely and efficiently travel throughout northeast PA.”

So far this year in the six-county region there were approximately 138 roadway miles paved, 285 bridges rehabilitated, repaired, or replaced by PennDOT and private-industry teams.

Additionally, nearly 573 miles were seal-coated to preserve roadway surfaces and nearly 10,000 line miles were painted.

Statewide from January through November, PennDOT improved 6,531 roadway miles, including 2,237 miles of paving. The miles improved has already surpassed the 2022 total of 6,414 miles improved.

Through November this year, 587 state and locally-owned bridges were put out for bid to be repaired, replaced, or preserved by PennDOT or industry forces. Additionally, 453 construction contracts for highway, bridge, and other improvement projects were completed statewide through PennDOT’s private-sector partners so far this year.

Notable Luzerne County projects completed in 2023 include:

• Interstate 81 bridge preservation project in Hanover Township, Wilkes-Barre Township, and Ashley Borough. Construction was completed in October 2023.

• Surface improvement project on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway) from I-81 to the Back Mountain Area. Construction was completed in 2023.

• Bridge preservation project on Route 309 in Wright Township. Construction was completed in October 2023.

• Surface improvement project on Route 4002 in Salem Township and Route 3009 in Rice Township. Construction was completed in October 2023.

• Bridge preservation project on Route 4033 in Fairmount Township and Route 4010 in Huntington Township. Construction was completed in November 2023.

• Culvert replacement project on Route 4016 in Union Township. Construction was completed in November 2023.

• Bridge replacement project on Route 2035 over I-81 in Pittston Township. Construction was completed in October 2023.

Notable Luzerne County projects continuing into 2024 include:

• Bridge replacement project on Route 309 (Hunter Highway) over Nescopeck Creek in Butler Township. Construction will continue through 2024.

• Drainage, curb, and sidewalk improvements on North Main Avenue in the city of Pittston. Construction will continue through 2024.

• Bridge replacement project on Route 309 (Tunkhannock Highway) over Leonard’s Creek in Dallas Township. Construction will continue through 2024.

• Streetscaping project along Route 2002 (Main Street) and Route 3001 (Market Street) in the city of Nanticoke. Construction will continue through 2024.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.