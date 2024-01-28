🔊 Listen to this

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced this week that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his recent request to make financial aid available to survivors after devastating flooding on Sept. 9, 2023.

“The flooding in Northeastern PA has been devastating, and I stand committed to helping Pennsylvanians recover and rebuild stronger than before,” said Shapiro. “That’s why we worked with the federal government to open up access to these low interest loans as one tool to ensure homeowners and business owners have the support they need and can recoup unforeseen losses.”

The SBA’s Disaster Loan program provides low-interest loans for homeowners, renters, private non-profits, and businesses located in disaster declared counties who sustained damages from flooding.

The SBA can provide up to $500,000 for homeowners to replace or repair their primary residences and up to $100,000 for homeowners and renters to replace or repair personal property. Businesses and most private non-profits may apply for up to $2 million to cover disaster losses not fully covered by insurance.

Additionally, small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and most private nonprofit organizations located in the declared disaster area that have suffered substantial economic injury may be eligible for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

The SBA offers long-term repayment options to keep payments affordable, with terms up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.

Applicants may immediately obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at — 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) — or by emailing [email protected] and referencing Disaster Declaration #20166 and #20167.

Alternatively, loan applications can be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster and completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) in Lackawanna County beginning Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. to provide in-person assistance for those wishing to apply.

• Lackawanna County Center for Public Safety

30 Valley View Dr., Jessup, PA 18434

• DLOC Hours of Operation:

Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Sunday the DLOC is closed

The DLOC permanently closes on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 4 p.m.

The deadline to return disaster loan applications is Monday, March 25, 2024. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan (EIDL) applications is Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

Rep. Meuser introduces resolution to honor families of fallen first responders

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week introduced H. Res. 946 — the Recognizing Gold Shield Families Resolution.

The resolution officially recognizes the service and sacrifice of the families of fallen first responders.

Gold Shield Families are defined as the families of police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), correction officers, emergency dispatch officers, and emergency service providers who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty protecting and serving their communities.

Meuser said the loss of a first responder in the line of duty is a profound tragedy that leaves an enduring impact on their families, necessitating unwavering support and recognition from the Nation they served. He said this resolution seeks to honor Gold Shield Families and the immense sacrifices they made for our country.

“As the son of a former New York City police officer, I deeply understand the sacrifices families of first responders make each day,” Meuser said. “As their loved ones protect and serve the community, they pray the knock on the door informing them that tragedy has struck never comes.

“But for those who experience that tragedy, it is important we recognize the difficulties they face in the aftermath of losing a loved one in the line of duty. Gold Shield Families should never be forgotten as they continue to endure hardships and challenges while upholding the legacy of their fallen heroes.

“My resolution acknowledges and honors the dedication and sacrifices made by the families of fallen first responders, whose unwavering courage and resilience serve as an inspiration to us all.”

PLCB accepting applications for grants to reduce underage and dangerous drinking

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is now accepting applications for grants to fund programs that discourage and reduce underage and dangerous drinking and promote a message of responsible alcohol consumption by those of legal drinking age.

Eligible grant applicants include Pennsylvania school districts and institutions of higher education (including technical, trade, and post-secondary establishments), community organizations, municipal police departments, municipal officials/representatives, and nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

The deadline to apply for grants is 5 p.m. Friday, March 15. The grant application link and guidelines for submission are available on the grants page of the PLCB website.

The grant cycle is for two years, from July 2024 through June 2026. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis with a maximum award of $25,000 per year and cumulative award of no more than $50,000 per two-year grant cycle, per eligible applicant.

Pa. enacts updated dog law measures

Pennsylvania’s updated Dog Law takes effect this week to increase public safety in communities, add consumer protections for those who buy or adopt dogs, strengthen requirements for all types of kennels, and increase penalties for those who violate the law and put people and dogs at risk.

Pennsylvania’s Dog Law received a bipartisan upgrade thanks to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s signing on Oct. 23, 2023. Sponsored by Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee chair Senator Elder Vogel, the initiative saw broad bipartisan support, and was encouraged by animal welfare advocates, kennel owners, county treasurers and local law enforcement agencies. The majority of the changes began Jan. 21, 2024, with the increase in new dog license fees beginning Feb. 1, 2024.

“Today is the start of a brighter future for our canine companions in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Under the updated Dog Law, we have secured positive changes that will empower dog wardens to enact greater protections for our families and communities, curb dishonest breeding, and safeguard dog health across the Commonwealth.”

Dog licenses, which are required in Pennsylvania, help make dogs readily identifiable in the event they are lost. Even if a dog has a microchip, a license on their collar is clearly visible, and helps ensure they make it home rather than ending up in a shelter.

Before the changes, kennel fees had been frozen for nearly 60 years, and individual license prices remained unchanged for 30 years, severely straining funds to support enforcement of Pennsylvania’s Dog Law.

Beginning Jan. 21, the following measures took effect:

• Kennels and shelters that offer dogs for sale or adoption must include their kennel license number in advertisements.

• Kennels selling or adopting dogs at retail to the public are responsible for disclosing breeder information, vaccination and medical documentation, and any known bite attacks on a human or a domestic animal.

• Dogs imported into PA kennels must be isolated for at least 14 days.

• Fines for unlicensed dogs will range from $100 to $500, plus court costs.

• The criminal penalties for all other violations of the dog law have increased to $500 to $1,000 for summary offenses and $1,000 to $5,000 for misdemeanor offenses plus court costs.

• The annual registration for harboring a dangerous dog will increase from $500 to $1,000 for any dog deemed dangerous.

• Owners of dogs already declared dangerous that attack again will be required to find and pay a kennel to house the dog during court proceedings, to ensure the community remains safe until a final determination is made.

Beginning Feb. 1, the following measures will be enacted:

• The fee for an annual dog license will increase to $8.70 on Feb. 1, 2024 for all dogs. Licenses purchased between Dec. 1, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024 will be available at the prior rate of $6.70 for spayed or neutered dogs, and $8.70 for others.

• Lifetime license fees will increase to $52.70 on Feb. 1, 2024. Lifetime licenses purchased between Dec. 1, 2023 and Jan. 31, 2024 will be available at the prior rate of $31.70 for neutered animals, and $51.70 for others.

Licenses can be purchased through Pennsylvania’s county treasurers. Lifetime licenses are available for dogs with a microchip or tattoo. Discounts are available for qualifying senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Each license fee includes $1.70 postage and administrative costs, which stays in the county where the license was purchased.

For more information of Pennsylvania’s dog laws, visit agriculture.pa.gov or licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.