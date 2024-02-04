🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey this week joined Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR), Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Representatives Don Beyer (D-VA), Joyce Beatty (D-OH) and Suzan DelBene (D-WA) to introduce the 401Kids Savings Act.

The new bill would create children’s savings accounts (CSAs) for every single child in America, building lifelong wealth and economic self-sufficiency for kids from families with limited resources.

Funds from the accounts could be used for post-secondary education, starting a business, buying a house, or retirement security.

Along with introducing the bill, Casey, D-Scranton, also released a new report called “401Kids: Building Wealth for the Next Generation,” which delves into the proposal and examples of how CSAs are already working for kids in several states.

“A lack of income means you can’t get by, but a lack of wealth means you can’t get ahead,” Casey said. “As American families grapple with rising costs, they deserve a way to save not just for their future, but for their children’s future. My 401Kids Savings Act would provide every child in this Nation with the cushion they need to take risks and pursue opportunities to create generational wealth.”

Sen. Wyden said, “Sen. Casey’s bill is about restoring economic opportunity for young people with a smart approach that will give kids a brighter future, put families on stronger financial footing and pay dividends for our economy nationwide.”

“For too many Americans, the promise of the American Dream seems out of reach,” said Majority Leader Schumer. “The 401Kids Saving Act would invest in our nation’s youth and make it easier for future generations of children to build savings, escape poverty and obtain economic security. No one should miss out on the opportunity to go to college, own a home, or start a business because they don’t come from a wealthy family.”

Based on local models around the nation, Casey said the 401Kids Savings Act would create children’s savings accounts that would be built on state 529 college savings platforms and managed by state Treasurers.

Once the accounts are established for all newborns and kids under age 18, families, non-profits, employers, foundations, and others could contribute to a 401Kids Account which, starting at age 18, could be used for post-secondary education and training, a small business, a first home or retirement security.

Meuser supports passage of Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week voted in favor of the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act, which restores three of the most impactful provisions of the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that have begun to sunset.

Specifically, the bill seeks to restore immediate expensing of domestic Research and Development (R&D) investments, full interest deductibility, and 100% bonus depreciation. These measures aim to support U.S. manufacturers, innovators, and businesses, reducing borrowing costs and creating job opportunities across the country.

For more than a year, Meuser said he has been a strong and vocal advocate for the restoration of these three provisions. He’s written letters to the Biden Administration, discussed the issue with cabinet secretaries, voiced his support on the House Floor and in the committee rooms, and had countless conversations with his colleagues.

There are few legislative initiatives that will have as meaningful an impact on small business as restoring the provisions included in this bill. That is why in June, Meuser said he held a hearing on the importance of preserving these provisions in the Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax and Capital Access, of which he serves as Chairman.

Small business owners from Northeast Pennsylvania testified during the hearing and shared the positive impact the restoration of these tax provisions would have on their small businesses and small businesses across the country. Congressman Meuser also hosted a small business roundtable in Pottsville last year with more than 40 small business owners from across the Ninth District who echoed their strong support for restoring these three provisions.

In 2017, Meuser said President Donald Trump signed one of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Meuser said families saw their median household income increase $5,000 a year, real wages grew 4.9%, 6 million people were lifted out of poverty, and Main Street Businesses saw $66 billion in tax savings.

Casey, Fetterman applaud confirmation of Mehalchick as U.S. District Judge

U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and John Fetterman, D-Braddock, this week announced that the Senate has confirmed Judge Karoline Mehalchick to serve on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

“An experienced trial and appellate advocate, Judge Mehalchick has unwaveringly promoted the pursuit of justice for Pennsylvanians through her legal practice and pro bono work,” said Sen. Casey. “In her 10 years of service as a federal magistrate judge, including her service as the Chief Magistrate Judge for the Middle District since 2021, Judge Mehalchick has exemplified competence, skill, and a fierce commitment to equal justice under the law. I look forward to seeing her showcase the kind of professionalism, fairness, and integrity that she’ll deliver as a U.S. District Court Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.”

“Congratulations to Judge Mehalchick on her confirmation to the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. She is a dedicated public servant with more than a decade serving Pennsylvania, and I was proud to support her confirmation,” said Sen. Fetterman. “I know Judge Mehalchick will give every Pennsylvanian in her court a fair hearing and do all she can to advance justice.”

Judge Karoline Mehalchick is the Chief United States Magistrate Judge on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, where she has served since 2013.

Previously, Judge Mehalchick was a partner at Oliver, Price & Rhodes from 2008 to 2013. She was an associate at the firm from 2002 to 2007.

Judge Mehalchick served as a law clerk for Judge Trish Corbett on the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas from 2001 to 2002.

She received her J.D. from Tulane Law School in 2001 and her B.A. from Pennsylvania State University in 1998.

Casey, Fetterman, Cartwright, Wild urge reopening Route 611

U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and John Fetterman, D-Braddock, and U.S. Reps. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, and Susan Wild, D-Allentown, this week sent a letter to National Park Service Director Charles F. Sams III and Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll regarding the ongoing closure of Route 611 in Northampton and Monroe Counties.

In the letter, the members expressed frustration about how a lack of coordination between the two agencies has led to the road being closed for more than a year, and called for a compromise solution to reopen the road.

“The inability to find a path forward on the part of the two agencies has kept the road closed for over a year and become a burden on residents, businesses, commuters, and emergency vehicles that have had to follow detours around the closure,” wrote the members. “We emphasize our collective frustration over this situation and request both PennDOT and NPS come together and find a compromise that satisfies NPS’s statutory requirements, prioritizes safety, and reopens Route 611.”

Pa. announces $600,000 grant for veteran employment, support

Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker this week announced $600,000 in funding has been awarded to three workforce development projects to connect veterans with job opportunities and employment support in Pennsylvania counties with high unemployment rates for veterans.

The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) initiative is designed to help veterans, members of all Reserves units and the Pennsylvania National Guard, and spouses of veterans and service members translate their military skills to civilian life.

“This funding is an investment in Pennsylvania’s veteran community and their families, while simultaneously unlocking an untapped labor pool for employers,” Secretary Walker said. “The ripple effect will fortify Pennsylvania communities and bolster the state’s economy.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro has identified workforce development as a top priority of the Administration through an expansion of job training, career and technical education, and apprenticeship programs that give Pennsylvanians, including veterans and their families, the freedom to chart their own course.

Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said, “Veterans return to civilian life with unique job skills that easily transfer to meaningful employment in the civilian sector. They and their families sacrifice a great deal serving our country. It is important that Pennsylvania not only welcomes them home but shows our gratitude by providing them important resources to begin their new career.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.