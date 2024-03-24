🔊 Listen to this

Gov. Josh Shapiro is reminding survivors of the devastating flooding on Sept. 9, 2023, that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) application period for financial aid for physical damages closes on today (Monday, March 25).

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) has requested to extend this deadline, but has not yet received a response from the SBA.

“The flooding in Northeastern PA was devastating — that’s why I directed PEMA to use every available resource to help Pennsylvania residents and businesses impacted by this disaster,” Shapiro said. “I stand committed to helping Pennsylvanians recover and rebuild stronger than before, and access to low interest loans from the federal government is one way homeowners and business owners can get the support they need to recoup unforeseen losses.”

The SBA’s Disaster Loan program provides low-interest loans for homeowners, renters, private non-profits, and businesses located in disaster declared counties who sustained damages from flooding.

The SBA can provide up to $500,000 for homeowners to replace or repair their primary residences and up to $100,000 for homeowners and renters to replace or repair personal property.

Businesses and most private non-profits may apply for up to $2 million to cover disaster losses not fully covered by insurance.

Additionally, small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and most private nonprofit organizations located in the declared disaster area that have suffered substantial economic injury may be eligible for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).

The SBA offers long-term repayment options to keep payments affordable, with terms up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.

Applicants may immediately obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing — [email protected] — and referencing Disaster Declaration #20166 and #20167.

Alternatively, loan applications can be downloaded at — sba.gov/disaster — and completed applications should be mailed to:

• U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to return disaster loan applications is Monday, March 25. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan (EIDL) applications is Friday, Oct. 25.

Rep. Meuser supports legislation that safeguards American energy production

U.S. Rep. Meuser, R-Dallas, this week voted in favor of H.R. 1121 — the Protecting American Energy Production Act — which prevents any president from unilaterally banning hydraulic fracturing and expresses a Sense of Congress that states should regulate hydraulic fracturing on state and private lands.

Meuser said hydraulic fracturing (fracking), contributes more than $44 billion to the Commonwealth’s economy and provides employment for more than 320,000 individuals across the manufacturing, transportation, and construction sectors.

Along with horizontal drilling, Meuser said fracking has unlocked vast energy reserves, bolstered domestic production, and reduced dependence on foreign energy. Meuser said this innovative drilling technique has not only fueled job creation, but also contributed over $3.2 billion in tax revenues and paid $6.3 billion in royalties since its inception.

Meuser added that despite the clear benefits to both the economy and national security, many Democrats have stated their intent to ban fracking. Meuser said Pennsylvania energy producers take great care to employ rigorous environmental safeguards and monitoring practices to responsibly utilize fracking techniques in extracting natural gas resources and a federal ban would be misguided.

“With this Administration’s continued attacks on the domestic production of oil and natural gas, it’s imperative that Congress steps in to safeguard this vital industry,” Meuser said. “That’s why I believe putting states in charge of enforcing regulations is crucial. Thankfully, the Protecting American Energy Production Act would restrict President Biden, and any future President, from banning fracking. This measure will help preserve thousands of jobs and energy production across the nation, including those in the Ninth District.”

H.R. 1121 passed the House with a bipartisan vote of 229 to 188 and was referred to the Senate for further consideration.

Sen. Casey, colleagues introduce bill to increase Social Security benefits

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, this week joined his colleagues Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Peter Welch (D-VT), John Fetterman (D-PA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and Bernie Sanders (D-VT) to introduce the Boosting Benefits and COLAs for Seniors Act.

Casey said the bill will help seniors contend with rising costs by changing the way that Social Security cost of living adjustments (COLAs) are calculated to increase benefits and more comprehensively reflect the costs incurred by older adults.

Casey introduced the bill the same week that he held an Aging Committee hearing on preserving and protecting Social Security.

“For millions of older adults in Pennsylvania and across the nation, Social Security is the promise of a safe and stable retirement,” Casey said. “As the costs of basic goods and services for seniors rise, we cannot allow that promise to be broken. The Boosting Benefits and COLAs for Seniors Act would help seniors contend with rising costs and ensure that Social Security remains a lifeline for all who need it.”

Each year, Social Security benefits are adjusted by the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) formula. The COLA is currently based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners (CPI-W) from the previous year. CPI-W is reflective of the everyday spending of Americans, and includes expenses like food, consumer goods, and housing, among others.

Despite this, Social Security benefits have not kept up with costs and older adults are left struggling to afford food, medications, clothing, and other necessities.

The Boosting Benefits and COLAs for Seniors Act would direct the Social Security Administration to adjust benefits based on CPI-E rather than CPI-W, if CPI-E would result in a larger increase in benefits, ensuring that seniors get a large enough increase in benefits to contend with the rise in costs they are facing.

DHS highlights recent research for aging individuals with intellectual disabilities/autism

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) this week released the latest issue of the Positive Approaches Journal, which aims to provide the most recent research for people with mental health, substance use disorder and behavioral challenges, intellectual disabilities, autism, and other developmental disabilities to live an everyday life.

This edition focuses on the aging process in those with intellectual disabilities and autism and offers resources and solutions.

“DHS works to ensure that Pennsylvanians with intellectual disabilities and autism have the services and supports they need at every stage of life, especially as they age,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “We hope that the research in this edition of the Positive Approaches Journal can help individuals, families, and providers improve the everyday lives of Pennsylvanians of all ages.”

This edition of the Positive Approaches Journal features research and articles on the following:

• Data Discoveries details research into community participation and preferences among individuals with autism across different age groups and underscores the importance of aligning services and supports with the preferences of those receiving them.

• Pennsylvania Department of Aging Offers Services and Support to Combat Social Isolation and Build Community Connections for Older Pennsylvanians explores definitions of social isolation and highlights resources available to those who may need support.

• Why We Need to Stop Othering Aging People with Disabilities outlines the historic lack of available research about aging for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and notes additional supports are needed for this population to help them age well and continue to live meaningful lives.

• Aging Our Way, PA: Paths to Independence outlines the Shapiro Administration’s ten-year strategic plan to address issues facing older Pennsylvanians, including those with disabilities – the Aging Our Way, PA Plan.

• Aging, Health Care, Dementia, and IDD: The Intersection of Ageism and Ableism acknowledges the possible prejudices in the health care system regarding intellectual disabilities and autism, especially in diagnosing forms of dementia, and highlights ways this may change.

• Medicare and Coverage of Mental Health & Substance Use Disorders explains Medicare eligibility and programs and how it can be used for screenings, services, and programs that aid in the treatment and recovery of mental health and substance use disorders.

