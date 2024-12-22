🔊 Listen to this

Meet Gina (not her real name), an office worker who spent long hours seated at her desk, diligently tackling tasks and deadlines. However, Gina’s productivity came to a halt when she began experiencing persistent back pain that made sitting, standing and even walking uncomfortable. Frustrated by the constant ache and limitations on her daily activities, Gina knew she needed a solution to address her back pain and regain control of her life, and that’s when she turned to physical therapy.

Ready to get started with physical therapy for back pain? Call our clinic in Dallas today to learn more!

Symptoms of Back Pain

Dull or Sharp Pain

• Back pain can manifest as a dull, constant ache or a sharp, shooting sensation in the upper, middle, or lower back. For Gina, it was a persistent throb that intensified with movement.

Stiffness and Limited Mobility

• Individuals with back pain often experience stiffness and limited mobility, making it challenging to bend over, twist, or stand up straight without discomfort.

Radiating Pain

• Back pain may radiate down the legs, causing numbness and tingling sensations. This radiating pain can be indicative of nerve involvement. For Gina, this radiating pain further limited her mobility and affected her quality of life.

Muscle Tension and Spasms

• Muscle spasms and tension in the back are common with back pain. These spasms can occur unexpectedly, leading to sudden pain and discomfort.

Common Causes

Muscle Strain or Sprain

• Muscle strains or sprains occur when muscles or ligaments in the back are overstretched or torn, often due to sudden movements, heavy lifting, or overuse. Muscle strain can lead to inflammation, muscle spasms, and pain that ranges from mild to severe, limiting mobility and function. Prolonged sitting and poor ergonomics at Gina’s office workstation contributed to muscle strain in her back, leading to persistent pain and discomfort.

Herniated Disc

• A herniated disc happens when the soft inner gel of an intervertebral disc leaks out through a tear in the tough outer layer. A herniated disc can compress nearby spinal nerves, causing pain, numbness, or weakness in the back and potentially radiating down the legs (sciatica). It often results from aging, injury, or heavy lifting.

Degenerative Conditions

• Degenerative conditions, such as osteoarthritis and degenerative disc disease, occur due to the natural aging process or prolonged stress on the spine. These conditions lead to the gradual deterioration of the spine’s structures, causing chronic back pain, stiffness, and reduced flexibility.

Poor Posture and Alignment

• Poor posture and improper spinal alignment, especially when sitting for extended periods, can strain the muscles, ligaments, and discs in the back. Over time, this can lead to muscle imbalances, increased stress on the spine, and persistent back pain. Maintaining good posture and ergonomic practices is essential to prevent this issue.

By recognizing the signs, symptoms and common causes of back pain, individuals like Gina can take proactive steps to address their condition and seek appropriate physical therapy treatments to alleviate their symptoms.

How physical therapy can help you with back pain

Our Team’s Approach to Relief: Gina’s Journey

Individualized Assessment

• Our team assessed Gina’s condition, identified contributing factors, and tailored a personalized treatment plan to address her needs.

Targeted Exercises and Modalities

· Physical therapy exercises, including stretching, strengthening, and aerobic conditioning, helped improve Gina’s flexibility, strengthen her core and back muscles, and alleviate pain.

Manual Therapy Techniques

• Hands-on techniques, including joint mobilization and manipulation, helped reduce muscle tension, improve joint mobility, and promote healing in Gina’s back.

Postural Education and Ergonomic Training

• Gina learned about proper posture, body mechanics, and ergonomic principles to help prevent future episodes of back pain and optimize her spinal alignment and function.

Pain Management Strategies

• Our Therapist educated Gina on pain management strategies, relaxation techniques, and activity modification to help her manage and reduce pain levels during her workday.

Take Control of Your Back Pain

Don’t let back pain hinder your ability to thrive at work and enjoy life to the fullest. If you’re experiencing back pain symptoms like Gina, it’s essential to seek timely intervention and treatment to address the underlying issues and prevent further complications.

Dr. Charles Stevens is a doctor of physical therapy, resident of EMG/NCV Program of Hands On Diagnostics, registered in musculoskeletal sonography, diplomat in clinical electrodiagnosis, certified orthopedic manual therapist, - certified lymphedema therapist, certified in vestibular assessment and management, Titleist Level 1 certified and Titleist Level 2 Medical certified. He is founder of Mobile Therapy Services.