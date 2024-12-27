🔊 Listen to this

“One of my relatives told me something unexpected and upsetting about my sibling. She lives out of town and told me this while she was staying overnight. What bothered me is that she said this in front of someone else who does not know much about the situation.

“I was so stunned in the moment, I really didn’t know what to say, so I just said we could talk about it later. But I really don’t want to talk about my sibling. What I do want to do is talk about how inappropriate it was for her to bring this up when she did.

“Is this something I need to get into with her? I’m not sure how that conversation would look or end.”

G: What you are dealing with is not unfamiliar with many of us who have people in our lives that we deeply care about but who often disappoint us. Likewise, we will sometimes unknowingly disappoint others who love us, and put them in similar straights.

What separates healthy relationships from other kinds, the kinds that have the potential to steal our peace of mind for decades, and those where we feel compelled to self-censor way more than seems right or fair, can sometimes be a matter of degree between spiritual alignment or violation.

By violation in this situation, I mean withholding/not saying something that would be of ultimate benefit for the other person’s understanding or maturity. But making the decision to say something always comes with a tradeoff. You may end up bringing to light a deep issue that has been denied or overlooked, but is actually a moral challenge.

Nonetheless, the art of discernment gets easier when you have a spiritual template to support you.

For example, many years ago I made a trip to see a relative who lived far away from me. At the dinner table was a group who I knew well, one of which was engaged. This was the first time I was to meet the bride-to-be.

For a couple days before the dinner, I heard many unpleasant stories about her from each who were there, with the exception of the groom-to-be. He was unaware that I had been told negative tales about the relationship between him and his fiancée.

I listened carefully, without judgment, but eager to meet her and see what the heck was real and true. She seemed pleasant enough during dinner, but I was not peaceful for a good

part of the meal as all those at the table were making “nice nice,” masking how they truly felt.

No one, I mean no one, liked this woman. They did not want this marriage to happen.

Finally, it may have been during dessert, I was no longer able to hold my tongue. I had seen and heard enough. The words that came from my mouth were essentially brought out of me by my spiritual template.

“You realize, don’t you,” I flatly inquired as I looked at her eyes, and loudly enough so all could hear, “that no one at this table likes you?”

I don’t think there were gasps. It was more like, as I recall the moment, you could hear a pin drop.

Looking back at that scene, some could argue that it would have been better had I taken her aside and spoken to her in private. To allow for a more fleshed out discussion and/or defense. That’s a fine position indeed, but it would not have comported with my particular spiritual template which required Truth be told to the whole group, so that each heard the Truth and could, with no spin, be required to get out of their darkness and live in the Truth.

As I see it, the boil had to be sliced open right then and there for any potential healing to have the opportunity to occur. I was compelled to spotlight the hypocrisy of those I was seated amongst, as well as the injustice I perceived they were creating by not communicating to the bride- and groom-to-be their concerns. I was seeking a way to peace.

When confronted with situations that are awkward and/or painful, we are best served by relying on our spiritual template.

Create such a template for yourself, if you do not have one, before you start a conversation that could have repercussions you may not be prepared to accept.

Once you have that sorted out, the decision likely will materialize as though rising from the depths of your heart. It will provide you with the means to have the composure, the spiritual strength, to work toward greater understanding, with compassion and forgiveness.

We may not always be aware of the effects of our comments – as could be the case with your own family member – but the odds are she may even be thankful for the tutorial.

