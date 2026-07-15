🔊 Listen to this

Our last letters have revolved around more events and activities than I was counting on this summer. That’s OK, but today we’ll slow down and take a normal day. Normal — is there anything like it, though? I’m not sure, so we’ll just take today.

It was a cooker, when you get warm, just going out before breakfast to plant a row of green beans in hopes of a fall crop. When I returned to the kitchen after sticking those seeds in the ground and covering them, most of the children were still sleeping. Nice.

I debated. I could finish tidying the house that had been neglected the night before, when Joshua had a fever, or I could mop up the kitchen floor from that watermelon juice, also from the night before. Soon I was glancing over the kitchen floor with satisfaction, it wasn’t perfect, but it was cleaner than it had been. I turned a fan on it, knowing it would hardly dry in the high humidity. We do have air conditioners during the day when the sun is shining on our solar system, but at night we opt for fans or the basement, which provides a bit better sleeping temperatures.

Breakfast consisted of a strawberry smoothie, homemade cookies I had stuck in the freezer, and cereal a friend had given us. Everyone ate their fill — it was refreshing to have something cool. If you like smoothies or shakes, hang on, and I’ll grab that recipe for you when we’re done here. It can also be used as ice cream.

Once the morning jobs were all in session, I sat at the kitchen table with my sewing machine. It felt good to see stitches going into my second-to-youngest son’s pants. He would need them for school this fall.

By mid-morning, I told Austin to go fetch the new horse. (Lack of space won’t allow me to tell you about that today — it is one of those stories that seems downright too good to be true.) I told the children we were all going to go to the store, then fetch milk at my brother Javin’s house, and pop in at my parents’ with an anniversary gift. By the way, they are celebrating 40 years — wow. The children helped hitch up, and we were off.

The store was nice and cool, and Grandpa was there. Since Daniel’s parents moved from Ohio, we enjoy seeing Grandpa at the store. Whoever thought he’d be a store owner? I sure didn’t! Soon we were on our way again. “Mom, did you get eggs?”

“No.”

“I was going to use eggs to see if I can catch those skunks in our live trap.”

“You are right, let’s turn around and go back.” A skunk family has been helping themselves in our barn, garage, or anywhere they can find something that suits them. So in the heat of the day, we just turned around and slowly went back to the store, so as not to overheat the new horse, who is not accustomed to pulling a load.

Grandpa and Grandma’s came next. They met us as we tied the horse; we tried out the new pillows on the wicker furniture and sat under a shade tree. “I know what!” It was Mom in all her grandmotherly charm. “I’ll go get my rice and chicken with green beans and a handful of forks!”

We cheered — why not? Are not the best memories homemade?

And so we gathered in a circle around Mom’s cooking, filled our tummies, and brainstormed about planting chestnut trees on their property. She handed out glasses of cold orange juice to go with it. Thanks, Mom!

Stopping in at Javin’s, we surveyed the work they are doing, digging a pond, picked up milk, and were on our way. When we got back home, the horse was put away and fed by eager hands. I’ll be back next week to tell you a bit more of this miracle story of how she came to be in our home.

Hi, I’m back several days later. In the meanwhile we got to meet at least a good part of the skunk family. Ugh. Upon our return home on Saturday evening, I rounded the corner of the barn to discover three half-grown skunks in Austin’s trap. So they like to do things as a family, too?! The smell was really something. We had taken our showers and were ready for bed, but there was little option. I took an old blanket and slowly placed it over the cage. Cautiously, carefully, we carried the cage and a gun back in the pasture with several little boys trailing at a safe distance. Twenty minutes later when we returned to the house my legs were a bit shaky from the entire ordeal, we were greeted with, “Pew, you stink!” Thank God for showers.

And what did you say a normal day is?

Homemade Ice Cream

2 tablespoons unflavored gelatin

¼ cup water

¾ cup cane sugar, or any sweetener of your choice

2 eggs, beaten (optional)

2 teaspoons vanilla

1½ cups heavy whipping cream

2 cups milk

Stir gelatin into water; dissolve by bringing to a boil, stirring constantly.

If you don’t have an ice cream freezer, simply freeze the cream (ice cube trays work best), place it in a blender, and add the remaining ingredients. You may adjust the amount of frozen cream or milk until you reach the desired consistency.

Note: Any flavorings can be added. Strawberry is a favorite around our house. Right now I smell peppermint coming from the kitchen — I have a feeling Julia is making mint chip, a favorite of mine, for our supper tonight.

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EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at her new address: Gloria Yoder, 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish, go to www.amish365.com.