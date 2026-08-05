🔊 Listen to this

We were all happy for 14-year-old Julia when the opportunity came up for her to spend time at my brother Jeriah’s, along with his wife and three little children, as they settle into their new home in Arkansas. Eight days seemed like a long time for her to be 400 miles away, even if it was really not that long.

Sunday night was the mark we were waiting for. She would be coming home a bit after our regular bedtime. Who wouldn’t stay up to welcome her back?

We were all thankful to have guests for supper that night. Thanks to the Matthew Shetler family, who came to have supper and spend the evening. While we chatted, the children hitched up Tizza and took pony rides with the cart. As dusk was gathering, we headed out to take a look at the chestnut grove and look at the new horse.

Matthew set a few of the children on the mare’s back as we led her around in circles and simply enjoyed being together. Our children were deeply touched by observing their little daughter with a handicap. What would it be like to grow up, not running and jumping? She was as brilliant as could be. I loved watching her face light up, depending on what we’d talk about. May God continue to meet her where she is at, with the difficulties He has trusted her and her family with.

By 10 p.m., the Shetlers had all left except the oldest daughter, who agreed to stay for the night to meet Julia.

When big sister stepped in the entrance door, company manners melted away as there were hugs and ‘welcome homes’. We sat around the table, snacking and listening to her glowing stories of the rolling hills of Arkansas and telling her of life at home. The goal of not having more than one person talking at a time was not only bent, but trampled. For once, we just let it be as it was.

In the next several days, I kept eyeing Julia, declaring that she had grown since she had left home, but then it couldn’t really be possible, could it? “Let’s find out,” I told her. And so we stood back to back. Austin said if anything, Julia is a tad taller. “I’ve been wanting to look up to you, Julia!” I teased. That evening, Austin came in from the shop with Daddy’s four-foot level. “Here, let’s see,” he quipped. We chuckled over his boyish idea. And so the two of us were “leveled out.” Evidence proved that my side of the level pushed the bubble up on her side. “She may be an eighth inch taller,” I was told.

Okay, we’ll take it. Did the Arkansas air have anything to do with it, or was it working for her uncle, or maybe just some unique timing? I don’t know, but she did outgrow her mother.

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EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at her new address: Gloria Yoder, 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish, go to www.amish365.com.