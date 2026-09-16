I almost didn’t spot these two painted turtles covered in duckweed and blending into their log perch.

I could only hope lots of mosquitoes met their end on this spider’s web which hung above the Riverside Trial Monday morning at Susquehanna Riverlands.

A pair of wood ducks is silhouetted against the bright pond as the sun reflects off the duckweed-covered surface on Monday at Susquehanna Riverlands. A great blue heron and three more wood ducks share a log perch in the background.

A Canada goose with grass hanging from its bill looks up from grazing on the shore of Lake Tookawhile on Monday morning at Susquehanna Riverlands.

🔊 Listen to this

Buzzz.

Swat!

Buzzz.

Swat!

Buzz. Buzz, buzzzzzzz!

Swat! Swat, swat!

“Arrrgh!”

Repeat.

That about sums up my Monday morning hike along the Riverside Trail at Susquehanna Riverlands.

No, I didn’t bring bug spray.

Yes, I should have.

Yes, as I sit here covered in mosquito bites, I can honestly say I’ve learned my lesson.

As regular readers may recall, I visited this spot for the first time a couple of months ago but didn’t get to explore as much ground as I’d have liked, so I promised to return for a second adventure.

I was itching (I know — poor choice of wording) to check out the Riverside Trail, so I went straight there from the parking lot.

The scenery was beautiful — especially the views of the river — and I could hear birds singing all around me. The atmosphere would have been perfectly peaceful, had it not been for the hundreds of tiny mosquitoes viciously attacking me from every angle. I caught glimpses of several birds through the branches, but every time I tried to pause to take a look and identify them, the buzzing, bloodthirsty insects attempted to cover every square inch of my exposed skin, forcing me to move on.

When I finally got to the end of the trail, I spotted what became my favorite sighting of the day: a small yellow bird with striking black vertical streaks down its chest. It landed in a bush several yards away, took one look at me as I did my frantic mosquito-swatting dance, and flew off before I had a chance to lift my camera.

I’m 90% certain this was a magnolia warbler, but there are a couple of other species it could have been. Regardless, it was definitely a warbler of some kind. And one of the best things about warblers?

They eat mosquitoes.

I hope it got its fill and then some.

From here, I moved on to the path that runs along Lake Tookawhile to see what I could see there. I found several grey catbirds, a couple of American robins, a great blue heron, a green heron, four Canada geese, and a belted kingfisher. A turkey vulture circled high above, and a red-tailed hawk flew just overhead.

After enjoying this scene for a while, I headed back to my car and made the short drive over to the wetlands area and Beaver Trail. Here, I found over 20 wood ducks, a great blue heron, and an eastern phoebe, to name a few species.

The mosquitoes weren’t as plentiful over here, so I was able to enjoy this hike more, although it was much shorter.

Overall, it was a good day for birding, and I hope to return to Susquehanna Riverlands again, next time with bug spray.

Now, where did I put that Cortizone stick?

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Liz Baumeister is the news editor at the Times Leader. She loves nature, photography, and nature photography. Reach her at lbaumeister@timesleader.com.