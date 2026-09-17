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One of my first moves every morning — after I grab that mug of black coffee — is to check social media for the memories that pop up along with the list of friends who are celebrating birthdays. Often some couples — like my childhood friend Joe and his wife Margo — are observing a wedding anniversary.

In honor of their 40th wedding anniversary, Joe and Margo posted a recent photo along with a snapshot of their engagement announcement. A black-and-white clipping, somewhat dull and yellowed, but brilliant in my eyes.

Long before social media, when local newspapers were in their heyday, this is how we kept up to date on the comings and goings of old classmates, former co-workers and one-time friends and neighbors. We read about their engagements, weddings, the births of their children, job promotions and community involvement in clubs and organizations.

Going back even further in time, wedding announcements were quite descriptive. Although the photos in my parents’ wedding album are black and white, the newspaper clipping tucked inside the book tells me the color of my mother’s attendants’ dresses, the type of bouquet she carried and the site of the ceremony and reception.

You can argue that social media with its instant photo updates (thanks to cellphones) offers the same details. But what will happen to your great-grandfather’s Facebook account 100 years from now? And, if you don’t print those photos and create your own scrapbooks and albums, the thousands of images on your cellphones and computers will likely end up in an e-recycling pile.

I worry that the loss of these treasured clippings will hamper the efforts of future generations who set out to delve deeper into their roots.

Many genealogical sites lead you to public records such as marriage license applications and death notices, but they also collaborate with companies that specialize in digitized newspaper editions.

With fewer wedding photos, engagement announcements and children’s birthday pictures making it into print, our great-great-grandchildren will miss out on some interesting tidbits about their ancestors.

The basic information provided by public records will still be uncovered, but missing are the little details that make the people who came before us much more real and relatable.

One of my favorite periods in local journalism was the little Leader era when this newspaper produced its weekly community editions. While I’m proud of many articles I wrote about business, law and government, I cherish the memories of the features my staff and I presented for our community publications. While colleagues were seeking front-page bylines, my goal at the time was to publish articles that were refrigerator-worthy.

Stories like the parishioner highlighted in our Hometown Heroes segment who volunteered for kitchen duty at every church bazaar, shoveled the snow from the steps and made sure the church basement was clean and comfortable before every funeral luncheon.

Athletes of the Week included mini football players who scored their first-ever touchdown and high school players who were never going to make all-stars but had three hat tricks in a junior varsity game. Student columnists who recounted the big events at their schools and town reporters who let you know what time you needed to line up for the Memorial Day parade.

At one point, our Sunday social section was backed up for weeks with wedding, and engagement photos and we filled a full page every day with birthday photos.

These are the clippings that made it onto the refrigerators of the Wyoming Valley. These are the pieces that added a little more character to a life story that probably would have never been told.

Something tells me the refrigerators of today with all of their high-tech functions aren’t very interesting. A printout from a website just doesn’t carry the same weight or character. I’m willing to bet the refrigerators of the future will be even less remarkable.

Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.

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Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.