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WILKES-BARRE — The youngest of nine children born to Polish immigrants, my mother was far ahead of her time.

Elizabeth Kraszewski O’Boyle saw the good in everyone — regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or status.

That was the essence of my mom — do for others.

Help where you can.

Make a difference, even if it seems small to you, it’s much bigger to the person you are helping.

It’s those examples that have stuck with me through the years.

Mom’s birthday is Sept. 25 — it would be her 101st celebration.

But I have celebrated her — and my Dad — every day of my life. I have used all they taught me to try to be a better person and to help others.

An only child, I’ve learned to discard the selfishness of wanting everything and concentrate on giving back.

I cherish those memories and I call on them daily to get me though life’s struggles.

One thing that never comes back is that feeling of security — the feeling of safety found in a mother’s arms or in a father’s strength. Lost forever is that feeling that no matter what, everything will be okay. My parents were always there for me when I needed them.

As I have said countless times before, we had three people in our family and four good legs — I had two of those good legs and I was the least productive of the three of us. I gained a very real appreciation of the abilities of people with disabilities at a very young age.

Dad was my coach, my friend, my biggest fan (along with mom) and the best role model I ever could have hoped for.

Mom taught me to be kind to people, to respect people’s feelings, to listen, to help, to care. And to love her cooking — oh, how I long for her vegetable red soup with homemade noodles.

And she was also my best friend — at least for 17-and-a-half years. My mom died on the day before Mother’s Day in the year I graduated high school.

Whoever I am today, I credit Elizabeth and Bill O’Boyle Sr. as being the responsible parties.

So, let me talk about my Mom as her birthday approaches.

Like how she would sew my old socks together into a ball for us to play baseball in the street, despite the pain she had in her arthritic fingers.

Her pierogi and piggies and kielbasa and scalloped potatoes and roast beef and ham and chicken and, well, everything were the best.

She kept an immaculate house, tolerating two males who were not nearly as neat as she was.

She learned to drive with that cumbersome brace on her left leg.

I remember her decorative Christmas cookies, her witty sense of humor, accompanied by her infectious laugh, her love of family and friends, her devout religious beliefs, her welcoming personality, her determination to live life as normal as anybody else.

I can still hear her voice. I marveled at her compassion.

I wish she were here today so I could tell her how important she is to me. How she taught me so much in such little time.

She taught me to appreciate people — all people — she saw the good in people and always accented the positive.

Like Chuckie, the mentally challenged boy who lived next door. Chuckie didn’t have much of a life, yet he always had a smile and he endured way too much for a little kid.

That’s why my Mom would make me buy Chuckie a Mister Softee vanilla ice cream cone every day before she would give me money for my own treat.

“If you don’t get Chuckie a cone, who will?” she would ask.

That was the essence of my Mom — do for others.

Like how she would sew my old socks together into a ball for us to play baseball in the street, despite the pain she had in her arthritic fingers.

How she would bake Christmas cookies, using different colored dough to cut out reindeer and Christmas trees and Santa Clauses and churches, and bells and candy canes and wreaths and then decorate them with such precision that people were reluctant to eat them because they looked so beautiful.

One day, she told me to get into our 1957 Plymouth — the biggest car I have ever seen — because we were going “overtown” to Fowler Dick and Walker The Boston Store to shop. She carefully pulled into the parking lot and up the ramps, but as she was steering the behemoth vehicle around one of the huge cement poles, the car scraped and a stripe of yellow paint marked the dent.

Mom was worried what Dad would say. The car was but two weeks old. When we got home, Dad looked at the car and then said, “Are you alright?”

Mom cried, and I breathed a sigh of relief. I would realize much later what that scene meant. Dad knew the value of his wife and son far outweighed the value of the damage to the car.

And I will never forget the day my Mom decided to take me to see the movie “Ben Hur” at the Paramount Theater on Public Square — now the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

As we walked down Reynolds Street to catch a bus, Mom fell and hurt her legs. They were bleeding. We returned home where she washed her legs and applied Mercurochrome — a miracle drug back in the day — and Band-Aids. We then walked to the bus stop and got to the movie on time.

My mom laughed as we finally got our seats on the bus. That was her way. She never let anything get her down. She always lifted the spirit of others.

Like “Pencil” Pete Chaivanik — who had cerebral palsy and sold pencils from his wagon in front of Fowler Dick & Walker-The Boston Store (now Boscov’s) in downtown Wilkes-Barre to make a living.

Mom always dropped a dollar in Pete’s cup — but never took a pencil.

Mom lived an exemplary life. I miss her.

Happy Birthday, Mom.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.