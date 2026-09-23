🔊 Listen to this

Good morning! Stillness reigns in our countryside as another dawn breaks. An occasional crowing from Austin’s bantam rooster reminds me that my dream of living on a farm has come true. We may not have all the animals I’d like to have, but it’s a start.

Next spring, when Julia joins our youth group, she’ll also have reached the mark where she gets to ask for that miniature cow she’s been dreaming about. Several years ago, when the question kept popping up, I told her she’d have to place the idea on the shelf until she’s 15½. It’s getting here faster than I thought it would. Oh my, we’ll see.

A cow would be nice with all that rich cream, but then goats are more user-friendly for families with children who will be doing the milking. Anyway, for now we’ll take today. Julia will hopefully be able to finish training Anchor, our little pony, for Jesse to ride.

Elijah’s newest endeavor has brought many smiles to his face. This fall he’ll have his first tag to go deer hunting. Jesse is not so much into hunting just yet; he said he’d rather go riding. Hosanna suggested Jesse could give Elijah a ride back to the woods on his pony, so they could work together with their different interests.

Austin enjoys wildlife. He’d take taming and caring for small animals like squirrels or chipmunks any day. Yesterday he rescued a baby chipmunk from one of our kittens. He’s feeding it and seeing if he can nurse it back to health. This morning he was up bright and early to check on it and feed it.

Joshua, who is the littlest of them all, has taken a liking to Kanoa, our English Cream Retriever, even though she has nipped him several times. Each time it has happened, he was brokenhearted, but he always ends up being quite forgiving.

Speaking of animals, Selah has been a highlight for all of us. We just got back from a drive with her. There is little, if anything, quite like going on a drive with an open wagon in the countryside. It’s a double blessing when I’m getting to the bottom of the barrel with the energy to lead out in my little family. The clip-clop and gentle breeze have a way of setting everyone at ease.

Now that we’re home, Julia is making a simple supper. Though she does not remember, when Julia was a little girl and we lived in the trailer, our Sunday night supper usually consisted of a hamburger dip where we’d empty out the fridge and stir it all together. Sometimes we’d snip flour tortillas into wedges and deep-fry them to dip into our concoction. I’d often start on it, and then Daniel would come help me wrap it up and give his opinion on the taste.

Now when my teenager suggests she could make it, why not cheer her on?

Here is the Hamburger Dip recipe.

Hamburger Dip

1 pound ground beef (hamburger), browned and drained

½ pound bacon, fried and chopped (keep the bacon bits undrained)

½ pound Velveeta cheese (or a similar melting cheese), cubed

8 ounces salsa (or taco sauce)

½ cup barbecue sauce

1 medium onion, chopped

½ green pepper, diced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook the Meat: Fry the bacon in a skillet until crisp, chop it up, and set it aside with its drippings. In a separate pan, brown the ground beef with a pinch of salt and pepper, then drain off the excess grease.

Combine Ingredients: Add the cooked hamburger, chopped bacon and drippings, cubed Velveeta, salsa, barbecue sauce, chopped onion, and diced green pepper to a large saucepan or a slow cooker.

Season: Stir in the Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, garlic salt, and chili powder.

Melt and Blend: Heat the mixture over medium-low heat (or on low in a slow cooker), stirring frequently, until the cheese melts completely and the dip is hot and smooth.

Serve: Serve warm with tortilla chips, potato chips, or crackers

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EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at her new address: Gloria Yoder, 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish, go to www.amish365.com.