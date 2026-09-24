🔊 Listen to this

When I travel through the towns of Luzerne County, I can’t help but notice the municipal buildings where local officials do the people’s business. Most of these structures are familiar to local journalists who started off covering a municipal meeting every month.

When local journalism is done properly, citizens don’t have to worry about making it to the meetings to stay informed of the actions of local borough, township or city governments. Luzerne County has 76 municipalities, and for decades the local papers did a great job serving as your eyes and ears in your community. For many of us who cut our journalistic teeth covering municipal meetings, these structures bring back memories.

It’s almost like that Johnny Cash song. I’ve been everywhere, man. Avoca to Yatesville and everywhere in between. I sat through some really brief sessions in places like Pringle, Courtdale and Buck Township. I also recall entering the Laflin Borough building on a clear winter’s night only to come out after some contentious discussions to a few inches of snow, which made driving on Route 315 a bit tense. A similar thing happened in Exeter Township, except in this case it was a downpour that made it almost difficult to see the deep puddles on Route 93. But nothing beats the Forty Fort meeting fraught with so many disagreements that council was forced to adjourn at 11 p.m., only to resume the meeting the following night.

Every town had at least one citizen who showed up at every meeting to offer a comment or file a complaint. He or she was thrilled to see a reporter enter the room with pen and pad in hand and approached us to make sure we recorded their comments correctly.

That was a good thing.

Every municipal official was well aware the press was in attendance as well, but the press sometimes made them a bit nervous.

And that was a very good thing.

It’s not that these local lawmakers were doing anything wrong, but being observed by the media added the pressure of being more accountable to us — in essence, to the taxpayer.

They knew it wasn’t enough to announce they were buying a new firetruck. They’d have to provide a list of all bidders to the inquiring media. It wasn’t enough to hire a new employee. They’d have to prepare for any questions that hinted at nepotism or cronyism. It wasn’t enough to promise the potholes would be filled as soon as possible. They would be asked for a specific timeline.

These may seem like trivial matters to most people who are paying school taxes, working full-time, and running their kids from one event to another. But when it comes down to it, the people you elect to run your local government have a much bigger impact on your day-to-day lives than any state or federal officeholder.

This changing role of newspaper coverage in our communities is one I find troubling. I believe most people who run for local office have good intentions. It’s a thankless job with big headaches and little compensation. Journalists are skeptical folks, and they’ve always been your personal watchdog. Who else is going to make sure the people you elect to borough council or the board of supervisors aren’t just nice guys and long-time buddies but people who are making the best and fairest decisions for your town?

Public opinion of the media may be at an all-time low. You may not like the way national news is covered or the slant you see on networks from CNN to Fox News. You may not even like the editorials your local papers publish. But the truth is, the paper that no longer makes its way onto your porch every morning was your best watchdog.

Maybe that old guy who has been the thorn in the side of council for years is still speaking out during the public input session. The problem is that you just don’t know it.

Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.

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Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.