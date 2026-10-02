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KINGSTON — Four years and counting.

On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame will induct its fourth class — another remarkable group that will join the members of the first three classes in what truly is an outstanding representation of this area’s amazing history.

Tickets are on sale for the induction ceremony to be held at the Kirby Center for the Creative Arts on the campus of Wyoming Seminary. You can also pay at the door — tickets are $65 for the pre-ceremony reception and the spectacular show.

The event will include a pre-show mixer with food and refreshments from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by an awards-style ceremony from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tori V & The Karma will play during the pre-show mixer.

The induction ceremony will include live performances by the Back Doors, Mere Mortals, and the Cino Paci Band, as well as live tributes to Thomas Hrynkiw and George Korson and video tributes to other inductees.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at luzernefoundation.org/lcaehof.

Let me just say that my involvement with the Hall of Fame has been nothing less than extremely rewarding. As a co-founder — with Mr. Joe Nardone — and as Chair of the Operating Committee, I extend sincere thanks to our board members, committee members, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters for all they have done and accomplished on behalf of the Hall of Fame.

That said, all of us have operated with one goal — to honor those who have done so much to not just bring notice to Luzerne County, but to bring joy through the arts and entertainment they have created and performed over multiple decades.

I encourage you to come out on Oct. 3 and see for yourself. It always is a wonderful evening filled with emotion and fun, and we are genuinely grateful to have the opportunity to recognize all.

The 2026 inductees are:

‘Arts’ category

• Edie Adams — The actress and comedian was a Tony winner and Emmy nominee, and appeared in multiple classic films, such as “The Apartment” and “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”

• Nick Adams — The Oscar-nominated actor who made a name for himself in mid-century Hollywood by playing rebellious characters on film and television.

• Mark Cohen — The photographer whose intense, invasive style captures the aesthetic of Luzerne County and its residents.

• James Karen — The longtime character actor who was best known for his roles in films like “The Return of the Living Dead,” “Mulholland Drive,” and “Poltergeist.”

• George Korson — The folklorist who kept decades of coal mining history alive through his recordings and writings.

• Jozef Murgas — Wilkes-Barre’s “Radio Priest” was a champion of Slovak culture, a painter, a botanist, a butterfly collector, and a community leader.

• Bruce Price — The architect made a serious and timeless impact on the area’s landscape, bringing true artistry to streets that are still well-traveled.

‘Entertainment’ category

• The Back Doors — The tribute band to the Doors that formed in an era when the very concept of a tribute band was novel.

• Cabinet — The bluegrass band that bends genre conventions to create something all music fans can enjoy, as evidenced by the massive crowds they have drawn.

• Dakota — The band led by quintessential Luzerne County rockers Jerry Hludzik and Bill Kelly following their departure from the Buoys.

• Thomas Hrynkiw — The classical pianist who was celebrated for his accomplishments in the musical arts.

• Mere Mortals — The rock group known for their dogged commitment to playing high-quality original material.

• The Cino Paci Band — The Pittston-based musical ensemble that has entertained the community for over a century – literally.

• Eddie Rambeau — The hit-making machine who co-wrote multiple charting tunes in an era dominated by British artists. His seminal recording, “Concrete and Clay,” was a charting success.

‘Impact’ category

• The Briggs Family — The founders of the iconic, nationally known blues festival that bears their family farm’s name. Thanks to their insightful management, the festival has grown steadily since 1998, in both the array of sounds on display and its overall scope.

• Jim Della Croce — The manager, publicist, and concert promoter whose list of clients reads like a who’s who of the music industry’s biggest acts, labels, and venues.

• Thom Greco — The concert promoter and nightclub owner whose many ventures in the hospitality industry have made Luzerne County an arts and entertainment destination.

• John Walson — The founder of Service Electric and one of the original innovators in establishing cable television.

‘Distinguished Achievement Award’

• Brian Benedetti — The leader of the Fine Arts Fiesta, who has helped transform the event from niche to mainstream over nearly five decades.

• The Fine Arts Fiesta — The annual event that has spotlighted various art forms on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square for 70 years.

For information

Visit the Hall of Fame’s website at luzernecountyaehof.org.

You can also follow the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/LCAEHOF.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.