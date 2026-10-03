🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Four years and counting.

On Saturday, the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame inducted its fourth class — another remarkable group that will join the members of the first three classes in what truly is an outstanding representation of this area’s amazing history.

The induction ceremony was held at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts on the campus of Wyoming Seminary — a magnificent venue.

The event included a pre-show mixer with food and refreshments, followed by an awards-style ceremony. Tori V & The Karma provided entertainment during the pre-show mixer.

The induction ceremony featured live performances by The Back Doors, Mere Mortals, and the Cino Paci Band, as well as live tributes to Thomas Hrynkiw and George Korson and video tributes to other inductees.

Let me just say that my involvement with the Hall of Fame has been nothing less than extremely rewarding. As a co-founder — with Mr. Joe Nardone — and as Chair of the Operating Committee, I extend sincere thanks to our board members, committee members, volunteers, sponsors, and supporters for all they have done and accomplished on behalf of the Hall of Fame.

That said, all of us have operated with one goal — to honor those who have done so much to not just bring notice to Luzerne County, but to bring joy through the arts and entertainment they have created and performed over multiple decades.

It always is a wonderful evening — this year’s was filled with emotion and fun — and we are genuinely grateful to have the opportunity to recognize all.

Our volunteer committee members spend hours and hours reviewing nominees, researching them, discussing them at length, and voting to see who will gain Induction each year. It is a long process and, most importantly, it is fair.

Most of our nominees come from the public — others are presented from knowledge of committee members. The point is, each nominee is given fair and thorough consideration.

All you have to do is look at the list of inductees in our first four years and you will see that the process works.

The Class of 2023

• The Badlees

• Bobby Baird

• Breaking Benjamin

• The Buoys

• George Catlin

• Hammond Edward “Ham” Fisher

• Sue Hand

• Jimmy Harnen

• Brunon Kryger/The Kryger Brothers

• Santo Loquasto

• Joe Nardone & The All Stars

• Jack Palance

• Eddie Day Pashinski

• C. Edgar Patience

• Adrian Pearsall

• Lee Vincent

• Barbara Weisberger

• Mel Wynn & The Rhythm Aces

The Class of 2024

• Abilene

• Annette Evans

• Erika Funke

• George Graham

• Al Groh

• Joan Harris

• Franz Kline

• Shawn Klush

• Herman J. Mankiewicz

• Joseph L. Mankiewicz

• Lex Romane

• Herbert Simon

• Ted Sod

• Jesse Wade and Spencer Cottman

• Legends of WARMland

• George Wesley

The Class of 2025

• Andrea Bogusko

• Lillian Cahn

• Niccolo Cortiglia

• The Great Rock Scare

• Bob Heim

• Lyman H. Howe

• Florence Foster Jenkins

• The Leer Brothers Band

• Marion Lorne

• Motionless in White

• Rose O’Neill

• Paul Pringle

• Matthew Rogers

• Lawrence Russo

• Joe and John Stanky

• Alan K. Stout

The Class of 2026

• Edie Adams

• Nick Adams

• Mark Cohen

• James Karen

• George Korson

• Jozef Murgas

• Bruce Price

• The Back Doors

• Cabinet

• Dakota

• Thomas Hrynkiw

• Mere Mortals

• Cino Paci Band

• Eddie Rambeau

• The Briggs Family

• Jim Della Croce

• Thom Greco

• John Walson

• Brian Benedetti

• The Fine Arts Fiesta.

According to the Americans for the Arts (AFTA), the U.S. leading nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the arts and arts education since 1960, the following 10 reasons show why an investment in artists, creative workers, and arts organizations is vital to the nation’s post-pandemic recovery:

• Arts strengthen the economy

• Arts drive revenue to local businesses

• Arts unify communities

• Arts strengthen mental health and well-being

• Arts and culture are tourism drivers

• Arts improve academic performance

• Arts spark creativity and innovation

• Arts have social impact

• Arts improve healthcare

• Arts for the health and well-being of our military

AFTA says “arts are fundamental to our humanity. They ennoble and inspire us — fostering creativity, empathy, and beauty.

“The arts also strengthen our communities socially, educationally, and economically.”

The induction ceremony means so much to the inductees, their families, friends and our community.

Luzerne County has a rich tradition in the arts and entertainment arenas and our inductees prove that every year — this being our 4th induction ceremony.

Dr. Dorothy Height, a leader in the Civil Rights movement, said this:

“Without community service, we would not have a strong quality of life. It’s important to the person who serves as well as the recipient. It’s the way in which we ourselves grow and develop.”

The Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame does, in its special way, enrich our community — but it’s those honored who have truly enriched us all.

For information

Visit the Hall of Fame’s website at luzernecountyaehof.org.

You can also follow the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/LCAEHOF.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.