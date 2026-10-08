🔊 Listen to this

Before I went to bed Friday night, I took a peek at the “Grandma Things” on my list for the weekend.

With five active kids, I found a jam-packed schedule with seven games over two days, ranging from soccer to football to cheer, with destinations from Kingston to Mountain Top to Old Forge and somewhere outside of Philadelphia.

The best part of being a grandparent is you just have to show up at game time, buy some goodies at the concession stand and leave when the final whistle blows. No worrying about washing uniforms, getting to the field a half hour early or making sure the spikes, shin guards and water bottles were packed.

I’m not Superwoman, so I have to pick and choose, hitting up as many games as I can. It can make for a tiring day, but the end-of-game hugs are the reward. Today’s parents are the real Supermen and Superwomen. Or so it seems. For now, at least.

The relationship with our kids goes through phases. When they are very young, we are their heroes. During their tween and teen years, we can do nothing right. If we’re lucky, they become our friends as they reach adulthood. When they have little ones of their own and find themselves sitting up all night with a sick child, checking homework and running their kids around, they likely have a newfound respect for us.

But that’s not all we need.

Somewhere along the line, our hope is that our children will see us for what we are — human. We hope they look back on the actions and decisions they found questionable as children and understand we did our best even with all of our foibles. Maybe we were too strict or too lenient. Maybe we fought too much with our spouses or put our kids through a divorce. Maybe they were the brunt of our frustrations after a bad day at work, heard us complain too much about bills, or we came off as envious or bitter when we heard of someone else’s good fortunes.

Both of my children were involved in sports during every season, often having games at the same time but at different sites. We had a tight time frame: Leave work, beep the horn, and expect them to be ready for action.

One day when I picked up my daughter and her friend for a game at the dome, she told me as we were pulling into the parking lot that she either forgot something — spikes, hockey stick or shin guards. I don’t remember which. What I do remember is my unreasonable reaction that still haunts me: I started yelling at her as I made a quick U-turn to get back to the house. I didn’t let up and continued to lecture her about how it was her responsibility to be prepared when I picked her up. After all, I could take the easy way out and decide we just couldn’t sign up for every sport because of time constraints. I’m sure she was feeling horrible in the back seat, trying not to break down into tears. I’m sure I scared her girlfriend, too. We made it back to the game, all equipment in tow, just a bit late. She played, had fun and never mentioned it.

Maybe she forgot it. I didn’t.

One afternoon I got an unexpected call from my son who was going to school out of state. He was working part-time at a restaurant and told me he gave up a shift so a coworker who happens to be a struggling single mom could earn some money. Her plight must have struck a nerve because he called to apologize for the times he didn’t understand my stress over busy schedules, money and life in general.

That’s when I realized the greatest gift our adult kids can give us is to excuse us for not being Supermom.

Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.

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Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.