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WILKES-BARRE — It’s that time of year again when our homeless population is faced with struggling to survive another winter.

And with the cold and snow will come the time to answer some difficult questions — especially for homeless people.

Where will they find a suitably warm place to sleep?

Where will they find a warm meal?

Where can they get a shower?

Where can they go for help?

How will they survive?

Tough questions for sure — and the answers are much tougher.

Let’s face it, adequately addressing the homeless situation is way overdue. Helping them is the very least we as a society can do to help people who for many reasons — good and bad — have lost their jobs, lost their battle with addiction and who have lost their direction in life.

Whatever dreams they once had are gone and now they are living a nightmare.

Many have lost their hope to be better — to again be functional members of society. We can’t use that as a convenient way of not caring. Society should be better than that. Compassion should never be judgemental.

Homeless people need help — our help. They need society to be more compassionate and understanding. They need elected officials to find the funding to establish programs that provide far more than a place to sleep at night before returning to the streets.

They need more people like my late friend Jim Sobieski.

Every time I write about the plight of the homeless, I think of Jim Sobieski. Not many knew Jim or what he did with his life — and that was just fine with him.

The last time I saw Jim was in 2013 when he was walking down North Main Street toward Public Square. It was a walk he made every day — back and forth from St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church to the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen and back to St. Stephen’s.

Jim had been homeless for a brief time, but he got himself on track and into permanent housing. His devotion to his homeless brethren was unwavering and genuinely sincere.

But on this day in 2013, I saw Jim stop and put his hand on a rail and pause to catch his breath. I walked to him and asked if everything was OK. Jim just looked at me and smiled and said, “Yeah, I’m fine. How are you, Bill?”

That was Jim Sobieski.

Jim died April 3, 2013, at home.

Jim was a genuine philanthropist — giving far more than he could afford and doing so without the slightest expectation of reward or honor.

Jim scrubbed the pots at the soup kitchen because he wanted to make sure they were clean before used again. He talked to people, counseled them in his own special way, to try to give them not just the glimmer of hope, but to make them feel that somebody truly cared about them.

What Jim Sobieski couldn’t give from his pocketbook, he gave from his heart.

Jim was virtually anonymous in the community, yet he had an incredible and immeasurable positive impact on many.

This is the example we all should follow.

The homeless need this community to give them a chance to get off the streets and to be given another chance.

It’s time to start asking, and answering, those hard questions.

Every homeless person I have ever met has a story — usually a story that tells of how they lost a job, lost a relationship, got evicted or just allowed alcohol or drugs to overcome them.

So they wander around, trying to stay warm by drinking coffee or alcohol and stealing a few minutes in a public building, a business or a library.

And when night falls, they seek a “bandy” — an abandoned building where they can find shelter from the cold, the wind, the rain or the snow.

It’s not a good life — not even close. Self-esteem is destroyed and self-confidence has eroded. Homeless are usually excommunicated from family and friends. Nobody wants to acknowledge them, much less offer help.

Some go to the local soup kitchen for a meal. They meet up with their street friends and talk about the world they live in — and reminisce abut the life they used to have. They live day-to-day, sometimes hour-to-hour. Each day, their health worsens and their life expectancy shrinks.

Most have been forgotten by society — neglected, passed by, ignored — or society wishes they would just go away. There are many reasons for these life failures — addiction, laziness, mental challenges, physical limitations, personal/emotional battles — none of which are excuses, rather reasons for their situations.

For whatever reason or reasons, people are homeless and they need help — all sorts of help. They need shelter. They need clothing. They need food. They need counseling. They need hygiene. They need a compassionate society to not turn its back on them.

Yes, there are many more programs and facilities available these days than in the past, but the reality is that dwindling state and federal funding has not allowed all that good work to keep pace with the increase of people in need.

Homeless people — and they are people — have been forgotten by society — most will never be able to return to a normal, productive life. They will not see a welcoming smile, or get a warm, receiving hug, or a sincere inquiry of, “So how are you?”

The answers will never be found by just discounting or discarding homeless people.

Shame on anyone who feels that would be the best resolution.

Be thankful for what you have — a good life is precious.

Helping those in need — especially those who have little to hope for — can be a most rewarding experience.

Winter is coming — think about doing what you can.

Be like Jim Sobieski.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.