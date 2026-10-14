🔊 Listen to this

We were on our way back from the cabin when Jesse exclaimed, “Look, a lamb!”

It was the first of our flock to be lambing. Upon investigating, we all agreed there was bound to be another one coming. I advised the children to give the mother some space, and we all went on about our day, the two oldest on the buddy stand in the chestnut grove and Hosanna off to help Cousin Joel’s wife with her baby boy.

When I went out to check on my three youngest boys, who were busy playing outdoors, I looped around the barnyard and discovered two more lambs wobbling around, staying close to their new mommy. Never before had we had a set of triplets; we were excited to see how things would go.

Heading back toward the house, I tilted my head and scanned the beautiful fall sky. “God, I’d like to have a rainbow tonight,” I said softly. “I know it sounds strange, God, but if You have a rainbow for me, I’ll take it.” I thought of His faithfulness over the past years and how He has also used rainbows. Undoubtedly, He would be able to give me some sort of rainbow or promise to once again assure me of His provision in my life.

And so the evening wore on. I wasn’t looking for a rainbow, as there was no doubt that if there was one, God was well able to bring it to my attention.

My two oldest children came home from hunting. Though they hadn’t bagged a deer, they reported a very pleasant time and lots of action just beyond shooting range.

We all stood in a circle in the front yard as they gave their report of the evening, with darkness settling in closer. I looked around the circle of children; yes, I was too blessed to tell.

As we made our way to the house, Austin said, “Mom, I wish you would make mashed potatoes and meatloaf for us when we come home from hunting, like you used to make for Daddy.”

In my mind I could see Daniel leaving for the woods, sometimes with a child alongside him, and me turning back to the house. I’d look around the kitchen, which told of a full day at home with youngsters on all sides. The mental to-do list stood untouched. I debated. Yes, all that can wait.

“Children,” I remember saying. “Let’s make a special supper for Daddy for when he comes home from hunting.” The rewards were rich. After dark, Daddy was home and we bowed our heads to pray at the kitchen table. I was weary, I was spent, but he knew I cared. Today I bless the God of heaven; surely He knew what was coming and what would be best for our family, even though we do not see it all now.

Not only that, our typical chant on his return would ring out: “Daddy’s home! Daddy’s home!” In the same way now… Daddy’s home, in heaven! He’s home, he’s home, he’s home! It’s okay to wipe a tear, but beyond all doubt we know that Daddy is home, and there he receives all the love that earth could not have held for him.

And so we wrapped up our evening. We took a short walk out to see the newborn triplets, Flicka, Ricka, and Dicka. Interestingly, these wee lambs, which were supposedly all white, proved not to be entirely white after all. Each of them had a bit of brown on the tips of their ears, making it look as though they had all been dipped in paint.

Before supper, the children had been delighted when their former teacher and his little daughter, with her winsome smile, walked in with a box of five baby chicks for them. The children were elated, and the five youngest each got to pick one out for their own. Now at bedtime it was time to tuck the chicks into their bed, a cardboard box in the basement, safely out of Kanoa’s reach.

I made my final round to check on all the children, then at the last minute decided to move the box of chicks into the washroom so the cheeping wouldn’t disturb the four oldest children sleeping in the basement. I noticed the box to be slightly damp and glanced around; there was of course no sawdust in the house. There was the wastebasket; surely there’d be something in there I could use until morning. I spied a large green sheet. “This will work,” I mused. Flipping it over, I stopped in my tracks. On the other side was a picture of a large rainbow over a vast canyon with mountains on either side.

At the bottom I scanned the verse: “This is the Lord’s doing; it is marvelous in our eyes.” I was stunned. Yes, I had prayed for a rainbow… oh. Yes, His ways are marvelous in my eyes, even a rainbow at bedtime, when I had not even been looking for one. Oh, what faithfulness from the hand of Love!

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EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at her new address: Gloria Yoder, 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish, go to www.amish365.com.