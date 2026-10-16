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I love that Facebook feature that starts with “Marked Safe From…”

Sometimes it’s serious — like when a friend in a hurricane-prone area lets us know they are doing OK after a storm.

Sometimes it’s tongue-in-cheek — like when a diehard fan survives a heartbreaking loss in a football game.

Sometimes I wonder how we can survive another election season — or, more specifically, the political ads that just seem to get worse with each election. They pop up between innings of the playoffs, during Jeopardy commercials, on social media and even interrupt our online games.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not one who ignores the electoral process. I love it. I haven’t missed voting in an election, general or primary, since the spring of 1978 when I first became eligible to vote. That’s something my grandmother couldn’t do when she turned 18 in the early 20th century. I consider our right to vote so sacred that I walked to the polling place when my daughter was a few days old to cast my vote in the 1988 presidential primary election. I don’t even think there were many choices on the ballot.

I made a living out of working in politics for a few years, too, so the yard signs scattered throughout my neighborhood are as special to me as the pumpkins and skeletons.

But I’m pretty fed up with political commercials, mostly because they either take words out of context, stretch the truth or outright lie. Both sides.

The First Amendment protects their freedom of speech, though I’d support election reform that bans political action committees from airing attack ads and requires a candidate to utter the familiar “I approve this message.” No more plausible deniability. Take accountability for the mud that is being slung for your benefit.

I suspect fewer people are turning to legitimate, balanced media outlets for their political coverage and instead are picking up snippets of these attack ads or are following friends on social media who are locked into the races. I share posts I find interesting or newsworthy and tend to add my opinion but there are so many false items that look like factual news reports. Even educated, fair-minded people are being fooled into believing they are genuine. Just this week an acquaintance posted a news report that stunned me. So I looked into it and discovered the incident which was reported in detail never occurred. I gave a little nudge to the person who posted it, explaining that it was, in fact, debunked, but not before several people had added their own little rants.

People complain about social media all the time. They say it allows people to make nasty comments about others while hiding behind a keyboard. They suggest you stop following people whose political opinions are out of line with your own, at least during election season.

I have many friends who share posts that bother me. I either scroll past them or try to offer a balanced and polite response.

To stop following someone because they have opposing opinions is not only ridiculous but it’s the reason we have so much intolerance today. Social media may have its F but it also allows us to keep in touch with friends and relatives who live out of town, old schoolmates and former coworkers.

You can “unfriend” a friend or stop following them but then you’d miss out on photos of birthday celebrations, visits to the pumpkin patch, vacations, proms and kids’ games.

To me, that’s just not worth giving up.

Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.

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Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.