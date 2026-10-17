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WILKES-BARRE — Across Pennsylvania, Area Agencies on Aging investigate thousands of cases of suspected elder abuse each year.

That is beyond staggering — it’s unconscionable.

The good news is that the Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) is doing something about it.

As part of the Aging Department’s historic commitment to enhance transparency and accountability, while delivering better, safer protective services for older adults in the commonwealth, PDA is diligently continuing to evaluate the department’s new and improved, comprehensive performance evaluation system.

The department published results for 70% of AAAs — 36 AAAs out of 52 — covering nearly 72% of counties (48).

Launched in 2025, the Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation (CAPE) system is designed to reveal issues that the prior legacy system allowed to remain hidden, because it solely relied on a pass or fail grade for AAAs, without detailing why a AAA passed or failed.

Under CAPE, each of Pennsylvania’s 52 AAAs is evaluated for 61 different metrics during a singular monitoring review and is given specific, step-by-step guidance on how to improve.

This approach gives the Department a better snapshot of the local organization’s overall functioning, helping to quickly identify trends and issues, and urgently provide PDA assistance to address any deficiencies.

“Pennsylvania Department of Aging is providing the public with access to more information than at any point in its long history,” said PDA Secretary Jason Kavulich. “The performance results for nearly 70% of AAAs are now posted online and available to the public. We are working to provide unprecedented access to information about programs and services that help and protect older Pennsylvanians.”

And there is more good news.

The new CAPE system represents the first major overhaul and upgrade of the department’s monitoring system in decades.

While CAPE ensures each AAA receives a comprehensive analysis on a timely and consistent schedule, PDA monitors AAA data and performance monthly.

Part of the ongoing monitoring and analysis includes evaluations of how AAAs are responding to reports of suspected elder abuse.

As of September 2026:

• 50 out of 52 AAAs are responding to reports of suspected elder abuse in a timely manner 85% or more of the time — often within 24 hours.

• 30 out of 52 AAAs (nearly 60%) are scoring 85% or better on meeting the 20-day time-frame for making protective services determinations.

“It is evident that our work is leading to real-world results that benefit and protect older Pennsylvanians.,” Secretary Kavulich has said.

Reports of suspected abuse can be made to a AAA, or to the statewide elder abuse helpline at 1-800-490-8505.

Senior citizens targets of scams

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and his office have been cracking down on scam artists, especially those that prey on senior citizens.

Many older residents have lost their hard-earned savings and Sunday has offered advice to one of the most vulnerable groups scammers — older Pennsylvanians.

“Our goal is to make Pennsylvania’s older population aware of the threat of fraud to the elder community, teach them how to avoid being victimized, and to make sure they know who they should call when they are concerned about their safety and well-being,” Sunday said on a visit to Luzerne County earlier this year.

Common senior scams

Scammers often use high-pressure tactics and emotional triggers to pressure victims into making hasty decisions, including:

• AI voice cloning/grandparent scams — he said criminals use AI to mimic the voice of a loved one in a fake emergency call, making the scam highly believable.

• Government impostors: fraudsters pose as representatives from government agencies (like the IRS or local sheriff’s office), often demanding immediate payment or personal information.

• Tech support scams: scammers call victims claiming their computer has a virus and gain remote access to their devices or demand payment for bogus services.

• Romance/confidence scams: these fraudsters create fake online profiles to build trust and affection, eventually using the false relationship to steal funds or information.

Key signs to watch for

• Unexpected contact: Be extremely cautious if you are contacted unexpectedly via email, phone call, or in person.

• Aggressive pressure: If someone is aggressive and tells you that you must act “now,” hang up or shut the door. Legitimate organizations do not demand immediate action.

• Untraceable payment methods: Never use gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency to pay a stranger. These transactions are nearly impossible to trace and recover.

• Requests for personal information: Legitimate entities you already do business with will already have your information and won’t ask for it unexpectedly.

• Secrecy: Scammers often swear victims to secrecy to prevent them from consulting a trusted friend or family member.

How to report a scam

PA Office of Attorney General (Bureau of Consumer Protection):

• File a complaint: attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/scams-complaint/

• Email: scams@attorneygeneral.gov

• Call: 1-800-441-2555

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.