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Editor’s Note: The column this week is guest-written by Julia Yoder, Gloria’s 15-year-old daughter, who went deer hunting. Their family uses all of the deer for meat, they don’t shoot for sport.

This Saturday was youth season, so I really wanted to go hunting. Since both grandpas weren’t in the area, it was decided that someone else would go with me. Mom’s cousin Joel was asked to take us, and Elijah got the privilege of going along.

So on Saturday afternoon Joel stopped in and picked us up. Before too long, we arrived at the hunting spot that had been picked out. Upon settling into the stand, we prayed, asking for a deer if it’s God’s will, and for safety and protection from wounding one. Since there wasn’t enough space for everyone in the buddy stand, Joel perched on a hang stand a couple of feet above us.

Before long, Joel spotted a doe about 375 yards away. It feasted on some beans before heading back into the woods. Later we saw another deer in a nearby field, but it was so far away it was practically in another county — as the county line really was close! Throughout the afternoon, we saw a couple of other deer, but none of them came within range.

As it kept getting darker, it felt like the chance of getting a deer was getting slimmer. I looked through my scope. Could I see well enough even if a deer came? It was just a few minutes before the season closed when I spotted a couple of deer out in the field in front of us. They were milling around, but again too far away — and I knew that if I was going to shoot one, it would have to come closer.

Unknown to me, Joel told God that if He wanted us to get one, He was going to have to make them run. In less than a minute, a doe came in at a run. At 70 yards, Joel made a sound and she stopped. I quickly put the gun off safety and pulled the trigger! The doe made a beeline for the woods.

Since it was basically dark, we climbed out of the stand and hiked over a ravine to where the doe had been standing. At first we didn’t see any evidence. We looked some more and, sure enough, there were a few drops of blood. After tracking her about 70 yards, we found her — what a relief! We dragged her out of the woods and headed back to get the tractor.

I went to tag her, but discovered I hadn’t brought anything to fasten the leg tag. Now what? How about a hairpin? That’s where “Gordon” came to the rescue. Gordon happens to be Joel’s multi-tool and comes in handy a lot of times. He twisted the hairpin like a wire and securely fastened the tag in place. Then we loaded up the doe and headed for home.

When we arrived, Mom and my siblings came out to welcome us and see what we had harvested. It felt good to be back and see the excitement in everyone. Venison is a main staple in our home and has fed our family many times. Joel helped us field dress and skin it.

Since it was pretty warm outside, we put the skinned deer in the freezer until we are ready to butcher it so it wouldn’t spoil.

When Dad was here, we used to make jerky with venison, which was a highlight for everyone! We also enjoy turning it into bologna; it makes so simple yet delicious meals! We really enjoy having burgers around, so that’s what we turn most of our venison into. The other day, Austin asked if he could have some meat and good seasonings. He had made a bonfire and wanted to grill some venison over the fire. Here is a recipe for Campfire Stew, which serves about 30 people.

Campfire Stew

¾ cup butter

1 medium onion, cut up

1 pound ground burger (deer or beef)

1½ quarts chicken broth

1½ quarts beef broth

1½ pounds carrots, diced

Peas (optional)

2 quarts potatoes, diced

2 pounds sausage links (bacon optional)

1 pound bacon

½ cup flour (mix with some water)

1 tablespoon brown sugar (mix with flour and water)

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon onion salt

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Lawry’s seasoning salt

2 teaspoons seasoning of your choice

2 tablespoons beef base

Instructions: In a large iron kettle over a fire, brown onions in butter, then fry the burger. Add broth and bring to a boil. Add carrots and wait 10 minutes, then add potatoes and seasonings. When veggies are almost tender (do NOT allow them to get mushy!), add the flour mixture. Stir constantly, and when thickened, add sausage.

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EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at her new address: Gloria Yoder, 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish, go to www.amish365.com.