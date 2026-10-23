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It’s election season — time for candidates to air sound bites highlighting their opponents’ conflicting views on a particular topic. Be it Social Security, data centers, abortion or taxes. And everything else.

They call it flip-flopping. I’ve been around long enough to have seen my share of politicians pander to the group they are addressing.

The longer they’ve been in the public eye, the more likely they’ve changed their tune.

Same thing goes for columnists.

Just like public officials, those of us who have been spilling our viewpoints onto newsprint for decades can’t escape our words. I penned my first column 40-some years ago, and I’ve been writing on and off for many of those years. So you’ll find lots of life experiences and viewpoints spilled onto those tattered, yellowed news clippings in my attic. Thanks to technology, you can find them online, too.

Sometimes I’ll read an old item and, remarkably, note that I’d write it again today.

But there are many columns in my collection that make me cringe.

I guess you can call me a flip-flopper for making a U-turn on some topics, and that’s OK.

But what about wisdom gained from learning, life experience, new discoveries, or just getting to know people who live, love, and believe differently? Activists on both sides of the spectrum protest with the hope of changing at least one heart. Debates between experts are held with the intent of showing both sides of an issue and reaching open-minded people.

Why, then, is it so bad to admit we were wrong and do an about-face?

Because it’s hard to own up to words we no longer believe in; it’s hard to admit the position we so strongly supported is no longer valid. It’s hard to acknowledge we didn’t always know everything, even when we thought we did.

It’s a matter of realizing that wisdom, compassion, acceptance and tolerance come with age.

That’s why this column is a difficult one for me to write.

At some point over the years, I spoke out against same-sex marriage. In one of my offerings, I even went so far as to criticize a decision to open the White House Easter Egg hunt to children of same-sex unions. I’m not making excuses, and I’m not sure what I was thinking at the time, but it probably had something to do with keeping kids innocent for as long as possible. I now say to myself: Why would anyone stop little ones from enjoying a holiday event on a historic lawn?

When AIDS first came onto the scene in the 1980s, I wrote something about the dangers of an infected child attending public school and the risk of spreading this dreaded disease. That mirrored much of the fear of the unknown at that time. I once weighed in on the issue of schools distributing condoms — supporting it at one point, then rethinking it when my own children were teenagers. My hope was that they should reach out to their parents before approaching the school nurse, forgetting that not all kids have that relationship with Mom and Dad.

I’m proud to say that in the last few years I was honored to be a guest at two weddings that some would describe as “non-traditional.” I don’t want to label these celebrations as anything but a testimony to love and the willingness of two individuals to make promises and commitments before their families and friends. I have nothing but respect for these four men, and I hope they know it. They are all loving, compassionate, selfless people who deserve a lifetime of happiness.

That’s probably something 20-year-old Renita never thought she’d do, but here I am, willing to open my heart and mind to other viewpoints. Most of the core values I’ve held throughout my life are as strong as ever, but I realize I’ve not only grown older but, hopefully, wiser and more accepting.

I’m a flip-flopper but proud of it.

Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.

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Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.