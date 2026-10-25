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WILKES-BARRE — Back in the day, elections were considered to be critical, and voting was not just a privilege, but a duty.

So when a primary or general election arrived, the lines were long at the polls. Voters turned out to be a part of the process — to have their votes counted.

And there were always discussions leading up to the elections. That’s right, people discussed candidates and they exchanged thoughts on who they favored and why. And they did that without screaming at each other and calling each other derogatory names.

And all that was done without fear — nobody was afraid to voice their opinion on who they supported. And opinions were respected.

Oh, there were debates and they were often spirited, but nobody was ever demeaned or threatened simply because they disagreed with another’s opinion.

But where does one go to find out unbiased and accurate information about candidates? Today, it really does appear that far to many in the media have an agenda. “Fair and balanced” accounts of stories — especially when it comes to politics — are rare.

Voters have to find a way that goes far beyond “Googling” a name or issue. In 2026, everything has been exaggerated and the recipe has been tainted with toxic ingredients, misrepresentations, and out-and-out lies.

The political process is rife with irreverence and disrespect. There is little toleration of opposing views.

All candidates should be heard and considered — not unceremoniously dismissed. And certainly not treated in a manner unfit for a civilized society.

No matter what side of the political specter you stand on, the fact is the process has deteriorated to the point where we are not getting the best candidates to run for positions that affect us all.

This has to change. We have to return to a level of civility where we can accept opposing views and we can tolerate the time it takes for them to be heard.

And without interruption — and without those venomous attacks.

Again I say, neither side can be right all the time.

So let’s take voting seriously. Use your vote to make an impact. Raise your voice at the ballot box.

The mid-term election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. This is a pivotal time for this country, as voters decide whether to endorse the last two years of the Trump Administration, or restore the system of checks and balances to Congress. Democrats appear confident that they can gain control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate as well.

That remains to be seen.

The election will mark the end of a few things — all those visceral TV ads will disappear and our mailboxes and doorsteps will no longer be filled with candidate mailers.

The biggest challenge facing voters is choosing who to vote for in critical races — governor, Congress, state legislature for instance.

How do all those political attack ads help voters decide who to vote for? All they seem to be are constant venomous attacks on the other candidates.

Candidates should spend more time telling us why we should vote for them — not why we shouldn’t vote for their opponent.

It’s not like we don’t have a lot of issues to address here. What will they do to lower gas prices, or create new high-paying jobs, or protect our rights, strengthen our military, improve the education system, cut taxes — especially on the elderly — keep us safe, stop inflation, help our farmers, strengthen law enforcement and on and on and on.

These are difficult times, for sure. We need leadership, not mean TV ads that tell us nothing about a candidate’s substance.

Voters need help in deciding who is worthy of their vote.

Voters have to be motivated — “energized” I believe is the word — to get off the couch or out of that comfy recliner and head to the polls.

Do your homework. Take your time, evaluate each candidate. Then vote.

Once upon a time, opinions were seen on the Editorial page. In today’s world, they seem to be in the bylines. The media — especially the national media — are wrought with partisan programming, blatant bias and a gross lack of fair and accurate reporting.

And fairness in the media is vital in any election — not just 2026.

But partisanship is just a sad way of life in Harrisburg and Washington, so what can we do about it?

We must be diligent and find out as much as we can about all candidates and then decide who deserves our vote. Find the candidates who will vote their minds, their hearts and their consciences for the good of the people, the state and the country?

If you do, encourage them to stay with their convictions and help them get elected.

These days, elected officials seem more and more intent upon making their party leadership happy and safeguarding their chances of being re-elected than they are of voting for what is best for the people.

Gone are the days of statesmanship. What is left is a gaggle of party puppets — on all sides. This country is as divided politically as it has ever been.

Change starts with you — every vote really does count.

Let’s all take our political process seriously.

And start by going to the polls and casting your vote.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.