🔊 Listen to this

Today, I think of three people who have impacted my life by example. There are many more of you out there, but for today I choose to share these three happenings.

I’m walking in the quiet countryside and meet up with a friend I have not seen for some time. She explains, “We are going to see Daddy at work.” Motioning to her little daughter, the mommy says, “She has something to give to her daddy.” I look at the radiant little face. She holds up a sucker to show the prized gift for Daddy.

My heart melts; yes, that is what life is about. The little things we stumble over unless we pause in the moment of life, now, to embrace the hidden treasures that are truly breathtaking. My mind flashed to the days before we had children and how I dreamed of showing them one day how amazing their daddy was.

(Mom, thanks for being that example for me!)

Then there’s a friend of mine who has a dear little fellow, less than a year old. One day, while chatting with her on the phone, I asked if they’d like to come over to our house for supper that evening. Her answer got my attention. “I’ll ask my husband. This week we are only having sandwiches for supper to allow us more time with our son.”I was amazed, to say the least. I can’t help but be excited to watch that boy grow up and thrive, knowing that he is the apple of his parents’ eye.

Lastly, I look back to my childhood, standing next to Daddy in his woodworking shop. It was just the two of us. He had set the evening aside to spend time with me. Each of us children would get our turn with spending an evening with him. That night he was making a caddy for my stamps, which I would use when making homemade cards. I knew Daddy was proud of me and I would do anything to please him.

Twenty years later, he was still my dad; yet he had released me to be Mrs. Yoder. No longer was it Dad who led out in my life; he had given me to Daniel. Even when Dad knew I was facing difficulties, he would step back and allow my primary heart connection to be with my husband. Because of Dad’s leadership throughout my growing-up years, I now had a picture of what it looks like to thrive on following. Thanks, Dad, for allowing God to lead you as you led us children.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at her new address: Gloria Yoder, 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish, go to www.amish365.com.