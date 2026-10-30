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Tomorrow’s Halloween, one of my favorite holidays. I loved it as a little girl, savored every minute when my kids were little and can’t wait to see my grandkids dressed up as their favorite characters.

The idea remained the same throughout the decades, though the atmosphere has changed dramatically. If you grew up in the Wyoming Valley, chances are you went “Halloweening” at local bars, walked around the entire town without your parents and never felt scared or worried about wandering into an unfriendly neighborhood or an unfamiliar house.

We didn’t have fancy Halloween-themed stores where we could browse through an array of elaborate outfits. The local department stores sold costumes that somehow all looked the same except for those plastic masks that made it almost impossible to breathe. If we wanted something unique, we made it ourselves. My father made us signs the year my sister and I went as hippies and we painted “Make Love, Not War” in bright colors. I borrowed my aunt’s Cousin Itt outfit in grade school and none of my friends knew who I was until they spotted my red shoes.

My two best friends and I dressed up as The Andrews Sisters in seventh grade. The idea came from my girlfriend’s aunt. We didn’t even know who those siblings were but by Halloween night we were introducing ourselves as Patty, Maxene and LaVerne and singing newly learned songs like “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree” and “You Are My Sunshine” to the delight of many of our neighbors. Oh, yes, you had to perform in those days in order for your hosts to toss nickels and candy into your plastic pumpkin.

Fast-forward to today where organizations host trunk-or-treat events so kids can safely dress up and collect candy. Costumes that cost as much as Christmas outfits. Neighborhoods where people don’t know who lives two doors down. Parents walking with their children or driving them in a quest to find houses with porch lights.

So, how did it get this way?

We did this. Sort of.

While we can’t blame ourselves for an increase in crime or a growing lack of respect for life or others’ property, we did contribute to the downfall of the neighborhoods where we could name everyone on our street and, better yet, feel safe with them.

It’s always been a drive for each generation to want more than their parents and I don’t fault that. We moved from familiar neighborhoods where we knew generations of families into areas with newer homes, bigger yards and less traffic. We built a backyard oasis with a patio or deck and spent less time sitting on our front porches like the parents did when we were growing up, every evening from May to September. At the time, I thought it was annoying that every mom and dad had an eye on us; I now look back longingly and find comfort in that.

We place an awful lot of time and effort into creating the perfect Halloween costumes for our kids — right down to the wigs, makeup, socks and shoes. I made all of my kids’ getups when they were growing up and spent countless hours on some of their costumes. The dinosaur, spider and Animal from the Muppets were some of the most challenging. I had to take a vacation day every Halloween to make sure they got back and forth from school at lunchtime with their costumes intact and to watch the parade around our Blackman Street school.

I do enjoy the elaborate costumes and spooky yard decorations. Halloween is still a lot of fun, kids are still kids though the world has changed.

It’s a trade-off for a better home, a more secure environment and that’s understandable.

But, if I could trade one day for a trip into the past, I’d grab my grandkids, teach them a Halloween song and let them loose for just one fun Halloween night through my old hometown.

Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.

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Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.