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WILKES-BARRE — Well now that Halloween is behind us, we cope with two more of the most scariest days of all — the end of daylight savings time and Election Day!

And this election has managed to put fear into the hearts and minds of many voters as thy ponder candidates and decide whether or not they want to go to the polls and cast their ballot.

Seriously, have you seen those political commercials? Scary, right?

I mean voters are often in the dark because valid sources of candidate information is scarce. This newspaper has provided videos of our Editorial Board meetings with the candidates several races and full pre-election preview stories on all key races.

Our clocks have been turned back and we leave for work and return home in the dark. Perfect for Halloween, but our pre-election coverage has provided voters with plenty of background to aid in making their decisions.

And how about those mailers you get every day — they are everywhere — in mailboxes, on doorsteps, even on the windshield of your vehicle. Frightening, for sure.

But have no fear — Nov. 4 is near — and all the TV ads and mailers will stop, won’t they?

As we await the final results of this election, we will experience angst, maybe some apprehension, and a bit of fear until we know who won — and more significantly, who lost.

There is a lot at stake in this mid-term as voters decide who will control Congress and the state legislature. It’s a big deal. The only poll that counts will soon be revealed and we will move on.

To cope with the anticipation of getting past this election, I hopped into the Way Back Machine and traveled back to the halcyon days of my youth and growing up in an authentic small town.

And it was a good trip.

As I hover over the Plymouth of 1960, I am about to head out the door and participate in the town’s Halloween Parade. Thanks to my mom’s incredible talents, I am wearing my infamous Headless Horseman costume.

Let’s stop for a few moments along Main Street, where we can see all the ghosts, goblins and witches lining up for the annual Halloween Parade. Kids are dressed in the most funny, most outlandish and scariest costumes you have ever seen.

And as the costumed kiddos prepare for the parade, let’s pause to take a look around. In Plymouth, the merchants would allow their front windows to be painted in Halloween scenes. They were magnificent. I wish I knew who painted the windows because they were quite spectacular.

Storefront by storefront had these Halloween scenes painted on their windows, giving the town a real feel of the holiday. People would marvel at them — stopping to check out each one and you could see the wonderment on the faces if young and old alike.

Of course, back then there were many stores with big windows and lots of people walking up and down Main Street. It was the best of times, not just in Plymouth, but in every small town around Wyoming Valley. Each had their own ambiance and allure. Each had their own celebrations. Each had their own crowded Main Streets.

Of course, once night would fall, there would be some of those exceptions to the Fun Rule. You know, those kids who found joy in throwing raw eggs at vehicles, or hanging toilet tissue all over somebody’s magnificent oak or maple tree. These Halloween tricksters were few in numbers, but they sure did cause a lot of disturbances in otherwise quiet neighborhoods.

Now back to the Halloween Parade down Main Street. There would be politicians, even back then, and the high school band would march and play songs. The kids would walk the length of Main Street and turn into Huber Field for the Costume Contest. There would be categories and prizes would be awarded. It was a great time and it seemed like the entire town would turn out to watch the parade and the contest.

That was what living in a small town was all about. Everybody knew everybody and they all joined in to celebrate the events that the town would put on to celebrate its people and its uniqueness.

As we continue traveling down Main Street, we have to stop and admire the Plymouth High School campus — with its beautiful brick buildings, winding sidewalks and tall shade trees. And Huber Stadium and its amazing wall and the Plymouth Little League that sat adjacent.

It was a special thrill to experience that hometown pride.

Not much is left of those Plymouth days of the 1960s — but the memories never die.

So I will sit back and think of Halloween of 1960 and watch the parade and the contest.

And I will forever see those beautifully painted windows along Main Street.

All these years later, as un-bootiful and non-spooktacular as all those political ads can be, Election Day 2026 is not a time for trick or treating.

This Tuesday can be a “fright night” for some, but one thing about our country is that the people have the right to voice their opinion. Voting is one way to do that.

And I will think about that awesome Headless Horseman costume my mom made, as I walk back to Central School on Shawnee Avenue.

I will be sure to have my head firmly in place when I vote on Tuesday — even if it’s dark outside.

Let’s hope for a record voter turnout here and around the country.

I’m going to get back in the Way Back Machine and hover over 1960 Plymouth for a little while — maybe even make a brief stop in 1963 and 1966 before returning to 2026.

Gosh, that was a good trip.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.