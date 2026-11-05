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I recently enjoyed the crown of my fall days so far.

You’ve heard me talk about our chestnut grove. Well, you know how it is; if you put lots of time and energy into something, the rewards you reap are simply epic. So it was with our first annual chestnut festival.

There are four of us who have started our own groves. Well, I shouldn’t call them ours, as I hold no personal claim on them; it’s all the Lord’s, who created them in the first place. Anyway, we all planned to gather for chestnut talk and food. It was epic. We gathered at my cousin’s house, where I hadn’t been for years. Her husband had a fire going and her daughters were in the kitchen putting the last finishing touches on the food they were preparing.

Darkness was gathering as we finished setting the last fall dishes on the table on the porch. Several girls cranked a freezer full of homemade ice cream by hand. After a prayer of thanks to the Father, we filled our plates. I couldn’t take my eyes off those stuffed pumpkins (it’s a wonderful recipe, lots of steps, but worth it, stay tuned, I’ll share it next week!). Why, it was so splendid, so festive, and oh, the taste was truly amazing!

Then there were also herbed potatoes, caramelized chestnuts with bacon, a most unique salad with chestnut slivers, sautéed pears, etc., and chestnut cookies, along with a birthday cake for my oldest son Austin, who turned 12 years old. When the children had their plates filled, I slowly started on mine. I savored every bite as I chatted with a dear friend, Mrs. Miller, and looked at pictures of her grandson in Belize.

When the children had finished their plates, they went off to play, while the rest of us talked about chestnuts, equipment, and the like. The entire process of learning and growing into it has been amazing, the challenges making the good times better. Hopefully by next year we’ll be set up with our own cooling system, a sheller, a boiler to take care of any potential weevils, and such. Yes, it takes quite a bit of work.

It is still pumpkin season, so we are enjoying pumpkin lattes; it’s an easy, flavorful fall treat, which I will share here. Note that the coffee you choose will make a difference; also, feel free to tweak it to your taste.

Homemade Pumpkin Lattes

1 ½ tablespoons pumpkin (canned pumpkin can be used)

1 ½ cups milk

1- 2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 1 /2 teaspoon instant coffee (we prefer Taster’s Choice)

¼ teaspoon vanilla

Blend together and heat in a small saucepan. Do not overheat.

Pour into a large mug and put a dab of whipped topping on top.

Sprinkle with cinnamon.

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EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at her new address: Gloria Yoder, 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish, go to www.amish365.com.