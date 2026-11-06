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I scored a 50 this week — a failing grade.

Half of my four favored candidates emerged successful in Tuesday’s election. Only half. Unlike many of my like-minded friends, I wasn’t surprised. Unlike some people who slip into a crazed depression when their candidate loses, I woke up Wednesday morning and my life hadn’t changed. I didn’t lose my appetite nor feel the need to call people nasty names on Facebook.

I don’t know what’s in store for our state or this great nation of ours, but I have been around long enough to know the political pendulum never stops swinging. This representative republic of ours was brilliantly set up with a system of checks and balances, and all we can do is hope our elected officials govern with the best interests of all citizens and not just those who voted for them.

What worries me is the number of voters who have no knowledge of how the candidates stand on certain issues. Just ask people why they voted for a person and you might hear a regurgitation of political ad sound bites or catchy little phrases lifted from memes.

Here’s a dirty little secret. If a candidate says his opponent voted for a tax increase while the opponent says he voted against it, they’re both lying, both telling the truth, or neither is offering the full story.

That’s because politicians in Washington play games with serious issues. They might throw a billion-dollar, wasteful project onto a bill that cuts the federal income tax. If you are a fiscal conservative, you’ll vote against the bill with the hope that the income tax cut proposal will find its way onto a measure you can support. Too late. Your opponent has documentation that you voted against that tax cut. It’s a ploy used by both parties and comes in quite handy during election season.

That practice has always infuriated me and even more so within the last few weeks as politicians flooded the airwaves and our mailboxes with their half-stories. It’s almost fitting that a man whose mission to end this practice is in the news this week as he walks away from a lifetime of public service.

Tom Marino is stepping down as Lycoming County District Attorney today. The first bill he introduced when he was a freshman congressman from Pennsylvania’s 10th District was the One Subject at a Time Act. It would force federal lawmakers to address each bill on its own merits by prohibiting them from tacking on unrelated topics to gain the support of other elected officials. The proposal, which never got very far in Congress, would have required the title of every bill to describe what it actually would do and cover only one general issue at a time.

I was Tom’s director of communications at the time and was honored to work with him to draft statements, press releases, speeches and newsletters explaining the proposal. Since the subject was near and dear to both of us, there was an awful lot of heart and soul put into the effort.

When I learned that Tom Marino was stepping away from public life, I was not only sad to see a great career come to a close but disappointed that much of the misinformation that permeates today’s political climate could be avoided if more lawmakers had the insight and courage to tackle this seemingly simple issue.

Tom was not only one of the best bosses I ever had but one of the most hardworking individuals I ever met. He went to Washington but never lost his identity as the son of a blue-collar family in a small Pennsylvania city. His story of quitting a factory job at age 30 and starting college, then going on to law school, is an inspirational one.

Besides, he gave this small-town writer the job of a lifetime, press secretary to a member of Congress, and for that I’ll always be grateful.

Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.

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Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.