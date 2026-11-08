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WILKES-BARRE — If not for our veterans, nothing else would be possible.

That is as clear a message that can be sent.

I always find the best way to constantly recharge my patriotism is to stop a veteran when I see one and say, “Thank you for your service.”

I attend as many Veterans Day ceremonies as I can. That started when I was a kid and my dad would take me to every ceremony on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

It was always about respect, appreciation and love for our veterans and our country.

I’ve seen the scars of war — some are visible, some are hidden inside. But you can always see the pride in a veteran’s eyes. You can see how they feel about their country and their flag and the red, white and blue blood that flows through their patriotic bodies.

These men and women are, indeed, a special breed. Only they know what it’s like to go into battle, to face the enemy and to stare death in the face.

They knew why they had to do — and they did it. They served with loyalty, bravery and valor. Many came home proud — many were injured. Far too many never returned.

For those who didn’t serve, it’s difficult to understand what it takes to put on that uniform, pick up your gun and go with your unit to take that hill, secure that location or stop that advance.

Veterans of war know what it’s like to be on any battlefield, fighting an enemy that could strike at any minute.

They know what it’s like to cope with the reality of knowing their last moment on earth could be now.

These are the reasons that I am always sure to say hello to every veteran I encounter and thank him or her for their service.

At VA hospitals like the one on the hill above the Wyoming Valley Mall, heroes really do walk the halls. Some of them travel in wheelchairs — others can’t get out of bed.

These are my heroes. They always have been — my dad was one of them.

One of the saddest things for me to hear is a trumpeter playing taps at a veterans ceremony or funeral.

The first time I heard taps played was at a Veterans Day ceremony at the Shawnee Cemetery along Mountain Road in Plymouth many years back.

My dad would take me to that ceremony every year because he felt it was imperative to honor veterans for all they did for our country.

My dad knew firsthand what it meant to fight for your country. Like so many others, he went to battle to protect our liberty. He risked his life to preserve our freedom. Like all veterans, he did it without question. He did it because he believed it was his duty as an American.

I’ve told my dad’s story before — how he hit a beach in northern France in World War II, ran up a hill, engaged the enemy, stepped on a landmine and ended up in an Army MASH unit without his right leg.

William O’Boyle was barely 20 years old when it happened. He returned home to resume his life and never let what happened get him down. He went to work, he married, he volunteered in his community, he served several service organizations and he never complained.

When they talk about the Greatest Generation, I would put guys like my dad at the top of the list — right there with all veterans.

That’s why I never complained when Dad took me to veterans ceremonies. That’s why I stood at attention next to him and listened to the speeches. That’s why, like him, I loudly recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang our National Anthem.

Patriotism needs to be nurtured — not just on Veterans Day, but every day. An American flag flies outside my front door every day. And veterans and their families are always in my prayers.

It’s easy for me because of where I came from — my dad set the perfect example. We must continue to find a way to instill patriotic pride in those who haven’t had the good fortune of having a war hero as a role model.

Whether it be a school assembly or a Veterans Day ceremony, we should all make it a point to participate.

We should always attend those ceremonies that honor veterans — like the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.