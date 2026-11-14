🔊 Listen to this

Everyone seems to be talking about gift lists. ‘Tis the season, I suppose, though I’ve been working on the perfect present for my five grandchildren for quite a while. They won’t receive it for a few decades — I hope — and they probably won’t appreciate its value for 40 or 50 years from now.

I am writing a collection I call “Letters From My Grandma.”

Every now and then, when the mood strikes, I put pen to paper — actually, fingertips to the keyboard — and bang out a little message. It could be a memory of a favorite Christmas gift as a child, a funny story about their Mom or Dad or special traits of great-grandparents they never met.

I was 6 years old when my maternal grandmother died and 9 when my paternal grandfather passed at age 90. I never knew my other two grandparents. My grandma lived with us so I do have some recollections of her and I can clearly picture her face, her hair and the nylon stockings she wore almost every day. My grandpop was a different story. Though we visited him almost every Sunday, this little girl found it difficult to carry on a conversation with an old man who spoke broken English. Most of the things I learned about him were from stories told by my father.

It’s so easy these days to conduct genealogical research on our ancestors. Companies like ancestry.com are here to help, steering us in the direction of public records like immigration documents, marriage licenses and birth certificates. Being a journalist, knowing the facts is always interesting.

But, there are things I want to know about my grandparents and beyond — even about my parents — that you can’t find on a public record. Sadly, I was 22 when my mother died so we never had much time to bond as two grown women. I never experienced wedding planning or pregnancy with her so those often-shared, mom-daughter moments were lost. I never asked about too many questions about her parents and grandparents, either. It seems that curiosity comes with age and I was just a recent college graduate interested in a career, clothes, music and dating at that age; then she was gone. It wasn’t until my aunt told me years later that my great-grandfather lived in Berlin and married a young woman he met while building a house in Poland. They had their first child in Europe, a second on the boat on their way to America and the other 15 in an area of our town aptly called Warsaw. Wow, I would have loved to know my mom’s recollections of her grandma. Did she always seem

exhausted after raising all those kids? Where did they all sleep and did she spend the whole day cooking?

When my cousin was cleaning out the family home, she shared some old photos of my father as a child. He was always pictured with a dog and though I knew how much he loved dogs, it was sweet to see that this was a lifelong passion. It’s no wonder I love dogs, my kids love dogs and my grandkids love dogs.

Our family’s name was changed at the immigration center when my paternal grandfather arrived a century ago, making it easier for the English-speaking federal officials to record. That I can find in our family history. What I can’t find in any public record was that my grandfather, who became chief of police with his broken English, could set the fractured leg of a neighbor’s horse and was a first-class whittler, making his youngest son a train whistle out of wood.

Those are the kinds of things that make the people whose blood courses through my veins real to me. Those are the kinds of things that give me a better understanding of my parents, grandparents and beyond, and, in essence, of myself.

Those are the kinds of things I want to pass on to my grandchildren. I’ll keep working on that but for now, I’ve got to figure out what to get them for Christmas this year.

Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.

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Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.