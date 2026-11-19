🔊 Listen to this

Here are some glimpses into our weekdays, setting aside the regular cleaning, laundering, and such:

Monday: This morning, when I was chatting with Daniel’s mom, I found out their cow had freshened. Baby calves have always been a highlight in our home. Since Mama is protective, no one can get up close to the newborn, but everyone is impressed with this adorable jet-black addition to the herd.

Tuesday: It’s a perfectly sunny day, but you’d find me in the basement with scrapbooking material spread all across the large desk. Yep, that’s right; I’ve dreamed of scrapbooking once school started, and it’s actually happening! There is something so beautiful and so excruciating both, when you take scissors and snip out a picture of a scene that has held unexplainable joy. Today I chose our wedding pictures; it was good, but intense. It was refreshing to go outside with Julia at noon, where we ate our lunch in the sunshine and chatted.

Wednesday: First thing after the children were off to school, Julia and I headed to Daniel’s parents, where we helped cut up apples and turn them into sauce. Next we headed to my mom’s house, where she had prepared the most extravagant birthday coffee break. “Mom, you went way too far out for me!” I declared. In mother style, she assured me it was all fine. The table was loaded with the most yummy soup, a ham and cheese tray, herbed dinner rolls, guacamole, fresh fruits, salty snacks, chia pudding, and nuts. After a prayer of thanks to God and inviting Him into our midst, we took turns filling Mom’s pretty plates with an array of food. We settled into the living room and caught up on news and simply enjoyed being together.

Thursday: This morning Mom stopped by, announcing that 37 years ago Gloria was four and a half hours old. Typical Mom; she declared she’d clean our bathroom before she went home. Julia had planned to make waffles for my birthday breakfast. “Hey, why don’t you just keep it simple this morning and save the waffles for supper,” I suggested. She agreed. I floated around doing some organizing throughout the house, writing to friends, and coaching Julia as she worked on sewing a new dress. I love watching my daughter turn into a seamstress!

Friday: Picture Julia and me on the way to town with a driver we had hired. There was shopping to do and an appointment I’d had on my mind for some time. Somewhere along the line, Julia and I started laughing helplessly. We laughed till the tears came. It felt good to be light and laugh with my teenage daughter; yes, my life is not permanently defined as dreadful. At 11:30, when I sat in that big chair, my mind flashed back to numerous times I would have my eyes checked as a girl and hear those words, “Her eyes are fine.” Yet I would go home knowing something was not right. A few years before we got married, I started wearing glasses and did so for several more years. This time I was relieved to learn that the blur could be taken out of my vision, though the double vision itself would remain. Double vision has brought its share of frustration, especially when playing any type of sport with a ball and my eyes give my brain funny reports of where the ball really is. Picking out a frame was the hardest part. Thanks to Mom and my friend Kim for going with me and offering their support!

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at her new address: Gloria Yoder, 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish, go to www.amish365.com.