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At this time next week, I expect to wake up to a folding table and chairs in the living room, a refrigerator filled with the best leftovers and a heart filled with gratitude.

The day after Thanksgiving — a day almost as satisfying as Turkey Day itself. Almost.

There’s no hesitation when I say Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. It’s still as American as apple pie or, well, maybe pumpkin pie.

Don’t get me wrong. I love any good reason for a party and a family get-together and Christmas has a beauty all its own.

But the simplicity of Thanksgiving, in both its meaning and the way it is celebrated, is why I love it so much.

It seems that every other holiday has become so commercialized — from Valentine’s Day to Easter to Christmas — but we have kept Thanksgiving close to home, close to our hearts.

We just made it through the Halloween season, which has become a big boost for the retail industry. What started off as a night of trick-or-treating for kids to haul in candy and coins has evolved into a season of parties for all ages with fancy themed snacks and drinks and expensive costumes. The simple carved pumpkin on the front porch just doesn’t seem to be enough so we adorn our front lawns with 20-foot skeletons and motion-activated monsters that utter a scary noise when someone walks by.

Easter was a time to dress up in our finest because, if you’re a believer, your attire was your way to honor your savior. Church was always the center of the celebration, beginning with a Lenten fast and culminating with the observance of Holy Week. I’m not really sure how the Easter Bunny and baskets of candy fit into the mix but they were always a part of my holiday upbringing, along with homemade dresses, shoes, purses, hats and gloves — topped off with a corsage from my father. The baskets were simple but today’s children receive toys and bikes and new sneakers.

Let’s not even get into Valentine’s Day where the price of a dozen roses skyrockets and the holiday has become so overblown that it spawned a Galentine’s Day, which promotes girls-only getaways and parties.

You just have to walk around your neighborhood and turn on your television to see that Christmas starts earlier each year. It’s the norm to see trees decorated inside living rooms by now. Yards are illuminated and filled with Santas, grinches and reindeer and many people have already crossed off every person on their gift list. Presents are becoming more extravagant; every year I see commercials suggesting you buy your significant other a new truck or car.

I do love Christmas, but I don’t like the way the season is encroaching on my favorite holiday.

Fortunately, Thanksgiving has managed to escape much of the materialism and commercialism that’s touched on almost every other holiday.

It’s still just a one-day event surrounded by a feast with family and friends and a moment to count your blessings. For me, those blessings will be seated around my table. Even the Thanksgiving Day menu is simple. Turkey with stuffing and gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes and vegetables. No fancy steaks or seafood, just down-home, comfort food with a simple dessert, a slice of your favorite pie, followed by an afternoon of sitting around together, chatting, napping and watching football.

I always host Thanksgiving dinner and won’t give up that honor. We’ll squeeze around the dining room table, fill up our plates and listen to the little ones giggling in the next room as they gather around the kids’ table.

It doesn’t get much simpler than that or more satisfying.

That’s what I am grateful for this year — the way Thanksgiving has managed to survive the commercialization that has infiltrated every other holiday.

Wishing you a happy Thanksgiving surrounded by the simple things that make life worthwhile.

Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.

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Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.