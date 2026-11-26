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We gathered at my cousin’s house, where I haven’t been for years. Her husband had a fire going, and her daughters were in the kitchen putting last-minute touches on the food they were preparing.

Darkness was gathering as we finished setting the last fall dishes on the table on the porch. Several girls cranked a freezer full of homemade ice cream by hand. After a prayer of thanks to the Father, we filled our plates.

I couldn’t take my eyes off those stuffed pumpkins. It was so splendid, so festive, and oh, the taste was truly amazing! If you hang on, I’ll grab that recipe for you when we wind up here.

Then there were herbed potatoes, caramelized chestnut with bacon, a most unique salad with chestnut slivers and grilled pears, and chestnut cookies and a birthday cake for my oldest son, Austin, who turned 12 years old. When the children had their plates filled, I slowly started on mine. I savored every bite as I chatted with a dear friend, Mrs. Miller, and looked at pictures of her grandson in Belize.

When the children had finished their plates, they went off to play, while the rest of us talked about chestnuts, equipment, and the like. The entire process of learning and growing into it has been amazing, the challenges making the good times better. Hopefully by next year we’ll be set up with our own cooling system, a sheller, a heat-treating system to take care of the weevils, and such.

Alright, here you go with stuffed pumpkins. My cousin’s 14-year-old daughter did a splendid job in making these. The authentic touch it adds to a fall dinner is truly captivating. Enjoy!

Stuffed Pumpkin

Pork Marinade

1 pound pork loin, cubed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Mix together and cover with plastic wrap. Marinate in fridge for at least 30 minutes.

Filling

½ pound bulk sausage, fried

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 bay leaves

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon thyme

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 tablespoons cooking wine

½ cup chicken broth

14 ounces chestnuts

1 pie pumpkin, approximately 8” in diameter

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F. Cut off the top of the pumpkin several inches down from the stem and save the top. Scoop out the stringy inside and seeds and discard. Rub 1 tablespoon of oil over the inside and outside of the pumpkin. Season the inside with salt and pepper. Place the pumpkin and top on a baking pan and bake until it softens slightly but still holds its shape, approximately 35-40 minutes.

Score an X onto the flat side of each chestnut with a knife. Place on a baking sheet and roast for 30 minutes, or place on a plate and microwave for about 1 minute. The chestnuts should peel easily at this point and be partially soft. Peel and roughly chop the chestnuts.

Put 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the marinated pork loin and cook, turning, until browned on all sides. Remove from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, add the sausage, chopped onion, minced garlic, and bay leaves. Cook until the onion becomes soft. Add tomato paste, chopped chestnuts, browned pork loin, seasonings, cooking wine, and broth. Mix well and add salt and pepper to taste. Simmer covered for 10-15 minutes. If the filling looks dry, add a bit more broth. Remove bay leaves.

Spoon the filling into the roasted pumpkin, top with the pumpkin stem lid, and bake for about 30 minutes, until the pumpkin is tender. Cut the pumpkin into slices to serve.

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EDITOR’S NOTE: Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at her new address: Gloria Yoder, 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish, go to www.amish365.com.