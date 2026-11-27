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Two recent local scenes not only made me happy but also offered a glimmer of hope that the holiday seasons I recall so fondly may be making a return.

Sort of. I know we will probably never return to the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping in the city and at the mall, but it still was nice to see people choosing to escape from online shopping for just a bit.

The large turnout for downtown Wilkes-Barre’s Santa parade and the crowded parking lot when the Wyoming Valley Mall hosted a craft show were welcome sights, both sparking pleasant memories of Christmases past – though at different times in my life.

When I was a little girl, a trek into the downtown, whether my mother and father drove us or we caught the No. 7 Georgetown bus, was a special treat. The annual Santa parade was always held the day after Thanksgiving, and the city stores were bustling with shoppers. If we drove, we parked at the old Boston Store, now Boscov’s, and made our way to all of the large department stores and small shops and restaurants.

Bank windows were adorned with ornate holiday displays, and the large Christmas tree at United Penn Bank — which was Miners National Bank at one time — was a sight to see. If we had cellphones back then, our social media pages would be filled with selfies snapped at all of the beautiful downtown sites.

The sounds and smells are still very distinct — freshly roasted peanuts at Planters and chocolate at the Boston Candy Kitchen, where I sipped Cherry Cokes long before the company started bottling it. J.D. Williams candy shop had beautiful confectionery displays.

You didn’t have to think too hard about where to eat while on your daylong shopping adventure. Pizza Casa on Public Square, which is now Bettelli’s Villa on Kidder Square, had the best square pizza. Speaking of pizza, kids loved grabbing a slice at the Kresge snack bar. Other options were the Woolworth’s cafeteria, the Boston Store dining rooms and The Spa, which had the best strawberry cream pie.

As more stores started to close and the downtown started to die down, the Wyoming Valley Mall became the place to be. It was packed on Black Friday long before the sun came up and stayed that way through Christmas Day and afterward. My sisters and I always hit the mall for a full day of shopping, often until 10 p.m. or later, stopping for coffee and dessert on the way home.

Today, people do most of their Christmas shopping online, and I’m just as guilty. It’s become too convenient to Google a particular item, click a few buttons and wait for the packages to be dropped off on the front porch.

But what seems to be missing is the human interaction, the sense of community and the holiday spirit that went along with shopping in person, enjoying a meal break with friends or family and even the small talk with fellow shoppers, store clerks and restaurant workers.

I realize there is a lot of stress during the holidays as people struggle to make Christmas a perfect day for everyone, often on a tight budget.

But what I remember as a little girl in downtown Wilkes-Barre and later as a mom shopping for toys and gifts for my son and daughter was the experience of getting out of the house, seeing other people and sharing the whole experience with people around you — whether you were chatting while standing in a long line or just passing each other on a snow-covered sidewalk on Public Square.

Even though the holidays can be demanding and hectic, we could all use a little more of the human touch. After all, that’s what Christmas is about.

Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.

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Renita Fennick Zezza is a former Times Leader editor and reporter. You can email her at rmzezza@gmail.com. This column reflects the personal views of the author and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times Leader.