Soon-to-be President John F. Kennedy made a campaign sweep through Wyoming Valley in October 1960, including down Main Street in Plymouth. Congressman Dan Flood is seen seated at right.

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“Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”

— President John F. Kennedy

Last Sunday was Nov. 22, 2026.

That date should resonate with most Americans — but, sadly, it doesn’t.

To me it does because on Nov. 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was fatally shot while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas.

And 63 years later, we still don’t know the truth.

Despite all the controversy and suspicion that has surrounded the assassination for six decades now, anyone who was around back then wants to know what actually happened.

Did Lee Harvey Oswald really act alone?

Was there a conspiracy to kill a sitting U.S. President?

Who was involved and what were the reasons?

A new movie is about to be released this month — November 1963 — starring John Travolta. The movie claims a conspiracy did occur involving everybody from the mob, to the CIA, to Cuba, to Russia, to who knows who or what else.

After his arrest and just prior to being murdered in the Dallas Police Station Oswald said he was “a patsy.”

On Nov. 22, 2026, witnesses gathered at Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas — where two white “X” marks on Elm Street denote the spots where the shots struck Kennedy. Those gathered were all there to to pay their respects.

I’ve been to Dealey Plaza and I have stood mesmerized as I wondered. I visited the Texas School Book Depository where Oswald was perched. I walked beyond the grassy knoll and the picket fence. I saw where Abraham Zapruder stood when he filmed the whole damn thing.

And I still wonder what the truth is.

One person’s perspective

JFK was the kind of man we wanted and deserved as president.

I remember when then-Sen. John F. Kennedy campaigned in Wyoming Valley. It was in October of 1960, when that young presidential candidate passed through Wyoming Valley on his way to victory in the November general election over Richard M. Nixon.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy, then a 43-year-old senator from Massachusetts, was just a week or so away from becoming the country’s 35th president.

It was Oct. 28, and I was a 10-year-old fifth grade student at Central School on West Shawnee Avenue and we were released early to allow us time to get down to Main Street to catch a glimpse of JFK as his motorcade was passing by.

Getting a glimpse of Kennedy was not on my mind — I really wanted to shake his hand.

So when the bell rang and we were released, I ran over Shawnee Avenue to Downing Street and kept running. About halfway down Downing Street’s steep incline, my knee locked and I went elbows over ankles, landing on my knees.

My pants were split open and both knees were bleeding, but I didn’t stop — I could hear the crowd cheering from afar — so I ran faster.

I got to Main Street and looked to my left and I could see the first vehicles approaching. I ran past the old Ward P. Davenport High School to Wadham Street and I worked my way through the crowd to get closer.

I could see Kennedy sitting on the back of a convertible and he was waving to the crowd and shaking hands. I stuck out my hand and JFK touched it and briefly gave it a shake.

That memory is as clear today as it was back then. It is something I will never forget because it’s a reminder of days gone by.

Oh, to go back to those days. To live in an America that had so many values and when family was real and meaningful.

Kennedy was sworn in on Jan. 20, 1961. In his inaugural address he said, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.”

He was a Roman Catholic, which made him a very popular candidate in my hometown, as evidenced by the crowd that came out to see him on his drive through old Shawnee.

But it was the way he spoke, the words he said that made everyone proud to be an American. He instilled in us the pride of being an American.

I remember going home after the motorcade passed and faded down West Main Street. I walked up Academy Street, over West Shawnee and up Orchard Street to Second Street and around the corner to my house at 210 Reynolds St.

My mother was there and she looked at me and my torn pants and bloody knees and wondered what happened. I told her I just shook hands with John F. Kennedy. She asked if his car ran me over. We laughed.

I wouldn’t let her throw those pants away. I asked her to please sew them back together so I could at least use them to play. She did, and every time I wore them I thought of that day when I shook our president’s hand.

The world of 1960 to 1963 was filled with hope and promise. Kennedy was the symbol of not just what we all could be — but what we all should be.

A little more than three years after that handshake, on Nov. 22, 1963, I was sitting in Mrs. Bogdon’s eighth grade English class when she was called out of the room. She returned in tears and told us that President Kennedy had been shot and killed by an assassin in Dallas, Texas.

We all were stunned. We were sent home to watch the television reports of that day in Dallas.

We were glued to the TV, as was all of America. Then I went to my room and I tried to put on those pants. I had grown considerably in those three years, so the pants didn’t fit. I lay on my bed and held the pants as I remembered that handshake.

And I realized that on that dark day in November, 1963, I just lost a pair of pants.

America and the world lost so much more.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.