Seeking Serenity: Making coffee becomes meditative, even if drinking it leads to jitters

I couldn’t decide the best way to start this piece, so I’m just going to give you the two lead paragraphs I came up with, and you can pick which one you like better, Choose-Your-Own-Adventure-style.

Here’s the one that I think my editors will like better:

“In this time of uncertainty, I’ve begun to find solace in an unexpected place: a piping-hot cup of coffee.”

Here’s the one that I think is funny:

“Have you ever genuinely begun to wonder if you’ve accidentally consumed enough coffee to kill yourself?”

It doesn’t matter which one you pick, though. They’re both true, just opposite sides of the same coin. Let’s back it up a bit, though. To the Before Times.

I’ve never been much of a “coffee guy.” And I mean that in a handful of ways. Sure, I drink coffee, but I never had any sort of special relationship with it. I’m not someone who’s good at identifying all the earthy or fruity notes that you’ll hear coffee snobs go on about, and I’ve also never said “Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee!” — unless, of course, I was making fun of the sort of people who say things like “Working hard or hardly working?” or “Mondays, am I right?” and think it’s funny.

(Seriously, it’s not funny. No one likes those jokes. I’m just trying to look out for you here.)

So up until now, my relationship with coffee has never been much more than a transactional one: I was in the mood for a coffee; I got one; I moved on with my day.

Now, though, my formerly-mostly-unused Keurig has taken on a new role: a source of an almost meditative escape.

When making some coffee, I prefer my Keurig to my more traditional coffee maker, because I rarely ever want a full pot. I don’t use K Cups: All that single-use plastic is horrible for the environment, and not to mention significantly more expensive than a big coffee can, so I prefer the reusable K Cup insert the machine comes with.

So now, whenever I need a break from whatever story it s that I’m working on for the paper, it’s a nice escape to go downstairs to the kitchen, fill up the mini-filter with coffee, pick out a mug and make a nice hot coffee.

There’s something about it that clears my head. I often find that it’s easy to get lost in performing small, repetitive tasks like this, much in the same way that chanting a mantra helps bring focus during meditation.

Coffee is my Om, is what I’m saying.

And it’s not even about the caffeine. I drink my coffee black, because the dark, rich flavor reminds me of rainy days in the spring spent inside with a sweatshirt on and a blanket. It’s cozy and pleasant, like a sweater your grandma knitted for you.

But I also can’t pretend that the caffeine hasn’t been… an issue, to put it lightly. My hands are shaking ever so slightly as I write this, and I’ll admit that it’s become increasingly difficult for me to focus on anything.

The problem with all of those calming, meditative breaks that I find soothing is that they, by necessity, are pumping a mind-altering drug through my veins. It’s a terrible irony that I’ve become so soothed by making a drink that is literally designed to make me feel less soothed.

Friends and family know me well will know that I am prone to bouts of hypochondria fueled by anxiety. Which of course leads us back to the original question:

“Have you ever genuinely begun to wonder if you’ve accidentally consumed enough coffee to kill yourself?”

Earlier last week — during the height of an attack of The Jitters — I began to wonder how much coffee, exactly, is safe for me to drink?

A 2012 article from Popular Science about this very topic links to a website called Caffeine Informer which has a handy page called “Death By Caffeine,” which features a calculator to plug in what caffeinated beverage you’ve become a slave to, along with your body weight. With those two bits of information, the website helps you avoid a jittery death.

It comes as a surprise to me that, based on my body weight, my upper “safe” limit of coffee each day is roughly five 8 oz. cups of coffee per day, but I’ll need to drink a full 128 cups of it to experience a lethal dose.

This, of course, leads to a ridiculously large gray area, where any amount between six and 127 cups of coffee is apparently unsafe, but still survivable.

(I’m no doctor, so you shouldn’t take this as advice. All things in moderation, and all that.)

I don’t imagine myself getting anywhere near that many cups of coffee in one day — just imagine the heartburn — but I’ve only had four so far today, so I think I’m safe to grab one more.

Patrick Kernan’s new occasional column looks at how he and other young adults are finding ways to stay grounded during this crisis (in addition to his writing stories for the Times Leader). Reach Patrick at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan