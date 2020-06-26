Remember When: ‘Silent Generation’ had a head start on Baby Boomers

June 26, 2020 Mary Biebel
Tom Mooney Remember When

Tom Mooney

Remember When

If you can remember your parents telling you to eat every scrap of food on your plate because there were children in Europe who were lucky to have a crust of bread, there’s a word for you.

Actually there are two words for you: Silent Generation.

Just this week the Bureau of the Census sent out a release on the aging of the American population. For my money, though, the most interesting part of the release was confirmation that even before the much-ballyhooed Baby Boom Generation there was another population group — the one I and about 23 million other survivors belong to.

Stories differ on how we picked up the name “Silent Generation.” Some say we never complained about much of anything, preferring instead to focus on getting ahead.

In any case there’s agreement on the birth-year parameters of this group, rougly 1928 to 1945. But what really ties us together, I think, is a set of shared experiences like the one above. Here are some more.

Your earliest memories are of deprivation and fear. If you don’t recall parents performing veritable acts of economic magic during the Great Depression, you do remember them displaying magazine pictures of Hitler and telling you that we can’t let those people win the war.

The family’s life was disrupted. There are elderly people today who know their fathers only through faded photos of young men in uniform, and some crumbling letters. Others, like myself, recall the family trek out of state so that a 4-F dad could still do something, such as build aircraft engines six or seven days (or nights) a week.

First grade was a shock. Everyone knows first grade. But for the past 65 or 70 years, the kids have been eased into it by day care and kindergarten. For the “silents,” one day you were running around pretending to be a U.S. marshal and the next day you were sitting amid rows of desks before Miss Jones and you knew there was a paddle stored somewhere.

Disease was inescapable: You always knew someone who’d contracted polio or rheumatic fever. Your own lot likely included aching days and nights from measles and/or mumps plus a visit from the neighborhood doctor. But, hey, it got you out of school.

Radio was your window on the world: We silents spent a good deal of time turning dials and envisioning ourselves patrolling the galaxy with the “Space Patrol” or standing tall with the Canadian Mounties in “The Challenge of the Yukon.” Of course, we saved our cereal box tops and cadged quarters so we could send away for Commander Corry’s plastic ray guns and Sgt. Preston’s maps of the frozen north.

God was watching: Religion seemed ever-present. Houses of worship were packed on weekends, with some Catholic churches employing four or five priests. On the other days of the week, the diocesan newspaper warned you that going to see “Devil Girls from Saturn” would carry you not to the stars but to eternal torment. You also got the daily dose of prayer and scripture reading in school.

The soda fountain ruled: For a postwar teen, the neighborhood pharmacy (yes – a pharmacy) was nirvana. There you’d climb up on a stool and order yourself a chocolate Coke or a sundae dripping with cherries and whipped cream. You could also meet your buddies and if you were flush with cash pick up a sci-fi or war comic from the rack.

Hah! You Baby Boomers, get off our lawn!

