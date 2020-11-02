🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Idealism can be such a good thing.

Imagine, after Tuesday’s election, we have a winner and the loser concedes and the madness stops.

Imagine members of Congress working across the partisan aisle to effect meaningful legislation that benefits all Americans, not just Republicans or Democrats.

Imagine, working with the President to help further his agenda when and where they can also improve the quality of life in America for everyone.

This has been a devastating year for America — for the world, really. Everything needs to be fixed. We need to eradicate the coronavirus and we need to restore normalcy in our lives. It has to be done with the willing participation of everybody. And it must be done without regard to political philosophies.

Ideally.

What are the odds of all this actually happening? Not good.

But we must try. We have to stop the hatred between ourselves and become a more tolerable society. If we disagree, which is our nature and our Constitutional right, we can’t dismiss or disregard each other. Nor are we required to accept another’s opinion — just respect it.

The holidays are approaching. Each year before 2020, this was the time for us to smile at one another, wish each other well and plan gatherings to celebrate our families, our friends and our heritage. We would roll out all the traditions handed down for generations and we would cook, or at least attempt to cook, those wonderful recipes of our parents and grandparents.

I want so much to return to those days pre-COVID-19. I want to go to the Last Chance in Lyndwood and purchase a Douglas fir and strap it to my car and tote it back to 210 Reynolds St.

I want to decorate it with those ornaments handed down through the years. I want to place those colorful lights — lots of them — all around. And then carefully place the strands of icicles to bring that glow to the tree. An angel would be placed on top and a Lionel train would circle around a Plasticville village with familiar names of downtown Plymouth businesses.

And then the wrapped presents would be stacked around the tree, waiting for Christmas company to arrive.

I close my eyes and I see those warm decorated cookies and cold milk placed nearby for Santa.

I hear the front door open and Aunt Betty and Uncle Joe walk in — she with a 2-pound Whitman’s Sampler box pf chocolates and he with a Christmas tie that lights up and a Polaroid camera.

Christmas carols are playing on the radio and it’s snowing outside. After Christmas Eve dinner, we clean up and get ready to go to midnight Mass.

Friends and family are there.

We all are happy to see each other.

We pray together.

We hope together.

We celebrate together.

Gone is the virus.

Gone is the divisiveness.

Gone is the hatred.

It’s a better world.

It’s our world.

No matter what happens on Tuesday, we must return to that world.

The sooner the better.

God bless us every one.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at boboyle@www.timesleader.com.