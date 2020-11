🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Due to social distancing restrictions, the Art Garfunkel concert scheduled for Dec. 4, at the F.M. Kirby Center has been rescheduled to Oct. 20, 2021.

Current tickets will remain valid for the new show. Refunds are available at the customers point of purchase.

For more information, contact the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center at 570-826-1100, or at [email protected]