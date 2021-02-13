🔊 Listen to this

Some songs are just perfect for driving.

You know what I mean, right? The kind of song that make you want to crank your radio’s volume all the way up, drive faster than you should (not that I would recommend that) and sing out at the top of your lungs, weird looks from passersby or your passengers be damned.

A few days ago when I was driving home from work, I was suddenly overcome with the urge to listen to one such song, so I opened up Spotify and pulled up an artist who exemplifies the feeling of flying down the freeway: Meat Loaf.

Something about Meat Loaf’s power balladry is endlessly fascinating to me; his music sounds like songs from a musical that doesn’t exist. That’s especially true for the epic singles that bring in a featured singer, like 1977’s “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” or 1993’s “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

The latter of those two songs was the lead single off Meat Loaf’s album “Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell,” and it ended up going on to become the biggest single of 1993. As someone who was born in 1994 myself, it feels strange to think of the 1990s as a time when a power ballad could top the charts at all, let alone one whose album version is nearly a quarter of an hour long.

To me, as someone who’s only really experienced 1990s culture in retrospect, the era feels defined by grunge, hardcore hip-hop and whatever you call that genre where all the bands were made up of white dudes with dreadlocks: in September of 1993, the same month that “Bat Out of Hell II” came out, we also saw the release of Nirvana’s “In Utero,” KRS-One’s “Return of the Boom Bap” and the Counting Crows’ “August and Everything After.” Those three albums all went on to define the sounds that we associate with the 1990s in retrospect, while “Bat Out of Hell II” feels like a holdover of 1970s styles.

Regardless, this single, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” along with its medium-defining music video, are inextricably part of what 1993 sounded like. But that’s not really what I want to talk about.

I just won’t do … what, exactly?

Instead, I want to talk about the debate that Mr. Loaf accidentally gave us in the wake of the song: what exactly is “that”?

It’s a debate that has plagued pop culture for nearly 30 years at this point. I’ve heard so many theories about what “that” is; I once heard an impassioned defense of the theory that the entire 12-minute-long epic is all about how Meat Loaf won’t perform a particular sex act.

As entertaining as any of the theories can be, there’s really no reason for them, because, if you’ve paid any amount of attention to the song, you’ll realize that not only does Meat Loaf tell exactly us what “that” is, he defines “that” multiple times.

Indeed, every time we hear the chorus, “that” is defined as something else. In the first chorus which serves as the song’s intro, the thing he won’t do is “forget the way you feel right now.” Later, he swears he will “never forgive myself if we don’t go all the way tonight.” It goes on like this.

So, if the song’s lyrics make it clear that there really is no mystery about what “that” is, why have we had 30 years of debate?

Frankly, I think it’s because the lyrics are phrased pretty confusingly. By saying “I would do anything for love, but I won’t do that,” Meat Loaf sounds like he’s setting some sort of hard boundary, as if he is telling his lover the one thing he will not do for her. Under this interpretation, it’s easy to draw a comparison with “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” during the climax of which Meat Loaf’s character at first balks at the idea of telling his partner that he’d love her forever, but then eventually gives in, in the hopes that it convinces her to “go all the way.”

But instead, in each chorus, “that” is (typically) something that one shouldn’t do in a healthy relationship. The final instance of “that” — which comes during the back-and-forth between Meat Loaf and Lorraine Crosby — has Meat Loaf promising not to cheat on her. The use of the word “but” makes things confusing; the whole debate could’ve been avoided had Meat Loaf instead used the phrase “I would do anything for love, so I won’t do that.”

If the whole thing had just been phrased better, there’d be nothing to argue about. There’s an important lesson to be learned here: despite the fact that the true meaning of the song is clear, it is obfuscated by the lack of clarity on the chorus. Or, to put an even finer point on it: people didn’t take the time to take in the details available to them after a perceived lack of clarity in the song’s most repeated phrase.

I think it illustrates the importance of speaking with intentionality, a skill which is incredibly important.

Say what you mean

Critics of so-called “cancel culture” often trot out the same old arguments. Pay attention the next time a celebrity says some boneheaded thing and attracts the negative attention of internet-warriors; inevitably, there will be a legion of defenders who say “Oh, they didn’t mean it,” as if this wipes it all away.

Let’s look at country music star Morgan Wallen who recently — and rightfully, to be clear — has been called out after video footage leaked which shows him screaming a racial epithet which was filmed by neighbors. Backlash against Wallen was swift, with people calling him out for using racist language as an insult, when he himself is white. It’s gross, it’s racist and it deserves to be called out.

But, predictably, I saw people on the internet defending Wallen, saying that he “clearly” meant no offense, so therefore, we should collectively forgive him. But I would argue that, in situations like these, results are a lot more important than intention. If we take for granted that somehow Wallen didn’t mean offense — a claim I find dubious but let’s take it for granted for the sake of argument — that does not change the fact that he caused offense.

Similarly, I’m sure Meat Loaf had no intention to cause 30 years of debate when he said “but I won’t do that,” but he did either way.

Intentions don’t change results. It’s important that we understand that our language has the ability to confuse, to offend, to hurt others, even if we meant the exact opposite to happen.

And when our language, when our actions cause harm to others, we shouldn’t dig our heels in like children and shout “But I didn’t mean it!” We should acknowledge the harm that we caused, apologize for it and correct our behavior.

Instead, it’s important to speak as precisely as possible. If my columns are any indication, I try to think carefully about the things that I’m saying and understand the possible implications. I try to avoid leaving room for people to have a take-away that isn’t what I expected; I try to phrase things in a way that will neither confuse nor offend.

To do anything else is just failing to uphold my end of the social contract. I don’t know about you, but I just won’t do that.