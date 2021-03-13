🔊 Listen to this

As I drive around, I can’t help but get frustrated over what I believe is either laziness, elitism and/or just a general lack of pride in people’s driving skills. I see lack of the use of turn signals in which used and used properly, can not only help the other driver, but also the driver not using them.

You just never know who you are affecting, either in front, behind, or along side of you. You want to keep the guy on the other side of the intersection guessing — don’t use your turn signal.

The use of or non-use of headlights is another classic sign of laziness. Whether it’s the old saying, “see and be seen,” or if your wipers are on, so should your lights. The modern age has brought to us the frustration of the other guy either on the phone, texting or gaming on making a call. It’s incredible the amount of impatient people on the road who must be in contact contact with headquarters.

The best advice I can pass along here is — look up, you might see something.

The biggest frustration I have now is the weather and the folks’ laziness as far as having some pride and cleaning their windows off so they can see.

Instead of tips on why this is a good thing, I have handy tips on how to clean your windows off. Let your wipers on a bit longer, slam your car door harder and park your car in the sun when you get to your destination.

With all of the above, it may seem as all hope is lost with fellow drivers, but I still find hope in the fact that most drivers are still smart enough to use their brake lights.

Frank Shepton

Wilkes-Barre