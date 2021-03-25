🔊 Listen to this

It’s no surprise that an official of Planned Parenthood Keystone is railing against the Pennsylvania legislature’s March 10 bill designed to ban abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy (“Legislature wrong to consider six-week abortion ban” March 18).

As the Planned Parenthood official decries in the letter: “Six-week bans on abortion have been struck down each time they have been challenged.”

But I don’t trust any Planned Parenthood official to lead my thoughts concerning the abortion issue. Because what I find deceptive by the Planned Parenthood Keystone official is the omission of the proper description and intention of these six-week abortion bans. That is, fetal heartbeat bills. That’s the correct description of these six-week abortion ban bills as put forward by several state legislatures. And the intention is to deny an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

According to medical embryology, the fetal heart begins beating before six weeks, with the same exact purpose as our hearts are beating at this very moment. Planned Parenthood will not recognize the humanity of a fetus after a heartbeat is detected.

After conception, science recognizes that a new, genetically unique human life has begun. And for two centuries the Catholic Church has been teaching the same concept but from a moral perspective. In retrospect: After conception, abortion must be considered a serious human and moral injustice.

Dan Pryor

Homestead Court Belvidere, N.J.