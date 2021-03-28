🔊 Listen to this

To drive a car, you first needed to pass a written test in order to get your learners permit. Then you need to practice with a liscenced adult driver. After that you need to pass a practical driving test under the watchful eye of Department of Motor Vehicle employee.

Once you have accomplished all of that, you will have to carry a picture ID/license when ever you drive.

But wait, it gets better. Your vehicle in order to be legal must be registered with the state. It must be inspected for safety. You will even need to have insurance in the event that you hurt someone or destroy property.

I’m not through yet. There are rules governing how to use your car. There are rules about when to go and when to stop. They dictate how fast you can drive and where you can drive. They even tell you what side of the street to drive on and where to park your car. They won’t even allow you to drink and drive.

Insane! Right? No, it’s not! It makes sense.

Common sense for the common good.

No one wants your guns. It is not an infringement on your Second Amendment right to require a gun owner to pass a criminal background check. It is not unreasonable to make gun trafficking a federal crime. It is not crazy to think that military-style assault weapons with high-capacity magazines have no place in our communities.

What is unreasonable is that our politicians can’t get their collective acts together and agree on something that most of their constituents agree upon. It is unacceptable that talking points obscure logic and safety. It is unreasonable to accept this level of dysfunction in our elected leaders.

Oh, and don’t even start with that tired and old “slippery slope” argument. Common sense is common sense.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre