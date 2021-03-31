🔊 Listen to this

It is spring here at Harveys Lake: the ice is gone, daffodils are in bloom and there is a new influx of walkers, runners and bicyclists that have not been evident since the onset of foul weather last fall.

It is nice to see them, but the accent should be on see. Too many are out on the road in clothing meant to conceal their presence. Black and grey garments are most common, allowing the wearer to blend into the background of black road, shadows, buildings and utility poles. Somehow, they seem to forget that all drivers around the lake are distracted, looking at the new construction or stealing glimpses of the lake itself. The sun shines in their eyes. Dirty windshields light up in sunlight, obstructing the view. The phone rings. A child needs attention. You can make your own list.

The point is that it is important to give the drivers the best chance to see you. Wear bright colors, reflective vests, show lights. Sure, the black tights and shirts look great, but the fashion police give you a bye if you are on a road with motor vehicles. Go garish. Iridescent colors are the best, no one wants them for a hood ornament.

Speaking of drivers, an incredible number of them can see around corners and pass on blind curves. Several recently have pulled out into oncoming traffic despite the oncoming vehicle being clearly visible. At least they have not been rude or threatening to the cyclists, but I wonder what they are going to do with the 15 seconds they save.

Forgive my redundancy, but please wear bright colors and show lights when on the road. Pedestrians face the oncoming traffic; cyclists keep right and don’t trust the driver’s ability to see you. They may not be looking.

John Rothschild

Harveys Lake