I imagine this guy. Back in high school he was strong and handsome. In fact he was the captain of the football team, king of the prom and dated the prettiest girl in school. He was a little full of himself but that was OK. He would smile and strut around after winning big games. His motto was, “If it’s true, it’s not bragging.”

When he graduated from high school, he got a good job, married a nice girl and had kids. He stopped working out and got slightly overweight. He went from a 32 to a 34 and is now cruising at a 40-inch waistline. He spends his free time on the couch. He drinks beer, but not too much and watches football on TV. He loves to watch the game and reminisce about the good old days.

He’s only 40 and he’s not headed in a great direction. But it’s not too late to change. He can still recognize himself but it will take a lot of work and sacrifice to fit back into his 32-inch jeans.

That is the parable of America.

Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan is giving us an opportunity to get off the couch. We have been resting on our laurels. China is in the lunch room, and they are eating our lunch! Before you simply dismiss the Biden infrastructure plan as a socialist, tax and spend scheme, take a hard look at it and ask yourself, “What’s the alternative?”

Before we demonize one another let’s see what we can agree upon. And let’s compromise on the the things that we can’t agree upon. The truth is, this isn’t as important to us as it is to our grandchildren. They will look back on this moment with a critical eye. I want them to see that we got up off the couch and played the long game. I want them to see that we remained a great nation because of what we did for them.

Alec Frank

Wilkes-Barre