It is funny the Republicans can’t get along with others here on earth. They refuse to allow others to earn a living and at the same time refuse to give them help enough to do more than survive.

However, when it come to exploring and invading the heavens which they know even less about, they will drain the bank spending billions just to attempt to get there. I am sure if they make it and find any form of life there they will try to rule over it causing wars just as they done here on earth to the Indians, Africans and in fact every other ethnicity of humans.

The truth is people argue, fuss and fight because they are angry . The anger is grown out of poverty and the frustration it creates in one’s life. They could solve every problem of every person on earth if they just shared the wealth improving this planet and it’s inhabitants before spending the people’s fortunes on their own greedy ambitions.

John T. Banks

Wilkes-Barre