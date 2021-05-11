🔊 Listen to this

The contents of the letter “Don’t deny minority communities access to abortion” is notable for those who are aware of Planned Parenthood’s word manipulation concerning abortion.

The letter writer is president of Keystone Planned Parenthood and states “…and refusal (of legislatures) to use medically correct terminology.” But nowhere in the letter was there even one example of any incorrect medical terminologies at the PA House Health Committee meeting.

Planned Parenthood is well known to misuse medical terms to describe aspects of abortion, in order to desensitize abortion. Planned Parenthood will not admit that a fetus is a developing human baby. Instead, a fetus is only a “product of conception” or “uterine matter,” which are blatant misuses of medical terminology, in order to deny the humanity of a fetus.

A major point of pro-life legislators is to recognize the fetus as a developing boy or girl, because the moment of conception is when the boy or girl gender is determined. But that “medically correct terminology” would be banned at any Planned Parenthood facility.

The worst misuse of terms by any Planned Parenthood official is to call abortion “health care.” Health care means to treat sickness or disease. But abortion kills the developing boy or girl in the mother’s womb. How disingenuous of Planned Parenthood to use medically incorrect terminology such as “health care” to describe abortion.

Dan Pryor

Homestead Court Belvidere, N.J.