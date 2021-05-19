🔊 Listen to this

I am writing to apologize to Mr. Dwayne Harrison, and to the public at large, for the inappropriate and insensitive statement I made at Hollenback Golf Course on April 6, 2021.

While my remark was made in a kidding manner, almost immediately after my remark, I realized it was inappropriate.

I have struggled since that moment to find the words to sufficiently express how disappointed I am in myself as well as my regret in making a hurtful statement. Unfortunately, I have not found words that I feel sufficiently express the depth and the breadth of my sorrow for the words I used and for offending Mr. Harrison or any other person.

I am truly sorry and humbly ask for the opportunity to earn your forgiveness.

Sincerely,

John P. ‘Kebs’ Kebles Sr.

Wilkes-Barre