In view of all the insanity the Democrats have created since the November 2020 election, for all of you NEP Cable TV subscribers, there’s Stingray Swinging Standards on Channel 803 that may help you to get through the craziness and insanity we have now.

The music on channel 803 is big band and jazz, and features many bands and singers that recorded the very best music of those musical eras.

There’s very little recorded music now that compares to what was recorded in the big band and jazz eras because that was when music was music and the lyrics were very meaningful to the present time. My favorite singer is Frank Sinatra, and I use to do tribute shows to him and other singers in nursing homes when I was working for a living.

If Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra were still living now they would be very proud to see what their daughters Natalie and Nancy have done to honor their dads’ lives and the music they recorded.

The Stingray Music channels on 801 through 850 also plays many other variety’s of music that’s bound to satisfy everybody’s musical preferences.

Enjoy the Stingray Music channels! It’s a great way to get through the craziness and insanity that we’re all going through now!

John Hollenback

Greenfield Twp.