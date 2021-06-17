🔊 Listen to this

The article “US Catholic bishops meet amid divisions on communion policy” (June 15) is not written from a neutral secular position. You can tell the article comes with a political slant and without regard for the proper theological frame of mind, which is barely addressed in the article.

The truth of the communion issue boils down to one quote by a lay theologian in the article: “If one persists in mortal sin, without confession, then one is not sufficiently united to the Church in order to take the sacrament.”

This particular communion issue addressed in the article is public and not private, which “makes all the difference in the world.”

The Catholic bishops have a right and duty to protect the integrity of communion. Catholic politicians like Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are confusing the faithful laity when Biden and Pelosi receive Communion at Mass and all the while publicly advocating for abortion for any reason possible. The U.S. Catholic bishops have already voted overwhelmingly to make abortion the preeminent issue for the Catholic Church in America. And the worldwide Catholic Church condemns all abortion all the time.

The only reason for the bishop’s debate on this communion issue is because of approximately 70 unorthodox bishops. But Catholic canon law 915 is clear: “Those who have been … and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.” For the Catholic conscience, abortion is “manifest grave sin.”

Dan Pryor

Belvidere, N.J.